Americans Are Starting to Really Hate Data Centers—and It's Making the Tech Industry Nervous

A recent survey shows a dramatic swing against new data center construction.

The public has swung decidedly against data centers in a matter of months, and tech companies are freaking out about it. , 71% of Americans would oppose a data center project built near their homes, including 55% that would “strongly” oppose.

It’s a stark contrast from just nine months ago, when Heatmap first conducted the survey and found that Americans were evenly split on the subject, with 43% saying they would support the project and 42% voicing opposition. Even in the survey’s second iteration just three months ago, only 51% said they would oppose a data center project. The results show a dramatic change in public sentiment in a very short period of time.

In just nine months, the public swung 49 points against data centers, the report concludes. Over the past year, artificial intelligence has completely overtaken public discourse, as the technology burrows its way deeper into everyday life. Along with this surging AI use and projected increase in demand has come an unprecedented infrastructure buildout.

Companies are propping up data centers left and right, with most of these projects hittingmost of whom report being plagued by rising utility bills, water shortages, and above-average air and noise pollution. A recentAlthough Heatmap said no U.S. region saw less than 69% of data center opposition, rural voters were particularly enflamed. Other communities that were particularly opposed to data center projects, according to the survey, were Democrats and young people.

Among respondents aged 18 to 34, a whopping 80% said they would oppose a new data center near where they lived. The younger generation is growing less excited about AI and, citing alleged productivity gains from AI initiatives, while experts warned of a drastic wipeout of white-collar jobs in the near future.

According to, the biggest victims of the early-stage AI-driven layoffs so far have been young graduates, who now face diminished job prospects as executives automate entry-level work.have spoken against the wholesale automation of jobs and corporate hiring freezes and layoffs in the last three months, with Altman specifically Wednesday, Google joined that list by attempting to address one of AI’s most popular criticisms: its unquenchable thirst for water.

“Today, we are announcing several water stewardship commitments as a promise to responsibly manage vital water resources where we build and operate data centers,” Google VP of global infrastructure Bikash Koley and head of infrastructure strategy and sustainability Ben Townsend wrote in the. “Our goal is to minimize our local impacts so that our growth does not come at the expense of the communities we call home.

” In the post, Google promised to “replenish more water than we consume at our sites by 2030,” modernize water infrastructure in neighboring communities, and be transparent about its annual water use. The water demands of AI data centers aren’t just a concern for local communities and environmentalists, but they are also proving to be one of theThe increasing opposition to AI and the data centers that power it has resulted in growing calls for more regulatory action.

AI has become a battleground in the upcoming, making AI-related regulation a central point of their platforms as the industry pours money into electing candidates aligned with its interests.on new data center projects. Maine was poised to be the first state to adopt a moratorium, but Governor Janet MillsAmazon’s Rolling Out Another AI Feature So You’ll Buy Even More StuffA team of cybersecurity experts have shown how a self-replicating AI agent can take over a computer network at almost no cost.

Microsoft wants you to wear an AI badge and the rest of the field doesn't seem to be faring much better. MAI-Thinking-1 is one of seven new models the company announced today, less than one year after unveiling its first in-house models.





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