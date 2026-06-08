Americans are ditching ultra-processed snacks for an ancient fruit that's exploding in popularity

U.S. dates sales surged 33% in 2025 as the ancient fruit gains popularity among Americans on social media as a whole-food alternative to ultra-processed snacks.

America's most and least expensive places to order pizza revealed in new studyAmericans say tipping practices 'have become ridiculous' as digital prompts push higher gratuitiesScientists say you've been throwing away perfectly good meat because of one common mistakeDomino's Pizza fights battle of the bulge with possible menu changesDoctor who lost 70 pounds on carnivore diet says Americans have been 'misled and misfed' on nutritionDoctors reveal healthiest fast-food meals and the menu items they say to avoidFuddruckers became the 'Blockbuster' of burgers, and now it's nearly gonePopeyes brings chicken tender tower to Montauk's Surf Lodge this summerGeorge Washington's beer recipe returns for America's 250th birthdayGolden retriever steals Samoyed’s birthday cake before first biteCarnivore doctor argues cheap meats can help deliver good health for lessWahlburgers chef says one ingredient swap changed Mark Wahlberg's reaction to family dishThe Farmer's Dog co-founder on fresh food for pups during National Pet MonthNew research reveals 72% of packaged foods in the U.S. are ultra-processed, made of cheap ingredients with little nutritional value.

Sales of dates in the U.S. were up 33% in 2025, a founding member of organic California-grown date company Joolies California SuperfruitIn the U.K., sales of medjool dates have increased 100% at U.K. grocery retailer Ocado compared to last year, the Guardian reported. Ancient civilizations have cultivated dates for thousands of years, and they hold a significant place in African and Middle Eastern cultures, in particular.

Globally, the market size for dates is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 6.1%, going from $34.5 billion in 2026 to $55.58 billion in 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Videos of people trying dates for the first time and recipes for"healthy desserts" featuring dates as a sugar alternative have gone viral.

"While dates might be a newer trend for consumers, they've been the go-to ingredient among dietitians to sweeten smoothies andfor years," Lisa Moskovitz, a registered dietitian, founder of the NY Nutrition Group and author of"The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan," told Fox News Digital. Dates come in many varieties, and social media users have been showing their experiences of trying them and preparing them with different recipes.

The Middle East and Africa still dominate the demand for dates and accounted for 85.28% of the market share in 2025. Historians believe ancient civilizations in Mesopotamia were cultivating dates as early as 6,000 to 8,000 years ago. The stone fruit remains culturally significant to the region, as Muslims typically break their Ramadan fasts with dates, according to Brandeis University.

"The average date contains about 15 grams of natural sugar — so if you need to be careful of sugar intake, pair this delicious





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diet Trends Healthy Foods Food Trends Nutrition Food Drink Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Big OLED TVs for a Home Theater in 2025This article reviews five top-tier large OLED TVs (over 65 inches) ideal for home theater setups, highlighting their picture quality, brightness, gaming features, and smart platform performance. Models from LG, Samsung, and Sony are compared based on reviews, specifications, and user feedback.

Read more »

Brewers' 2025 First-Rounder Andrew Fischer Sets High-A Franchise RecordMilwaukee Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer has been putting on a clinic at the plate for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this year. Fischer, Mi

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo's Emotional Duet with Robert Smith of The Cure Steals Glastonbury 2025Olivia Rodrigo's performance of 'What's Wrong With Me' with Robert Smith of The Cure at Glastonbury 2025 was a standout moment, showcasing her growth as an artist. Meanwhile, Boza was named Panama's musical ambassador for the 2026 World Cup, and Lorde premiered an unreleased song at Governors Ball 2026.

Read more »

Highly Rated 2025 Action RPG Confirmed for Switch 2Apparently, one bit of news got skipped over during this RPG's big Summer Game Fest reveal. But now, we know it's headed to Switch 2.

Read more »