Weekly restaurant dining fell to a record-low 39% in 2026, a new Gallup poll found, with middle- and upper-income adults cutting back the most.

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The share of U.S. adults who say they eat at a restaurant at least once a week fell to 39% in 2026, according to aThat's down from 47% in 2022 and 53% in 2019, before the pandemic, according to the survey, which was conducted in early July. People aren't abandoning dining out altogether, but the share who eat out only a few times a year has doubled from 10% to 20% since 2019.

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Only 4% of respondents said they never eat at. Online grocery ordering, meanwhile, is up 15% while weekly in-person grocery shopping has fallen to a record low of 74%. Americans are dining out less often, with 39% saying they eat at a restaurant at least once a week, a new Gallup poll found. Takeout orders aren't filling the gap either, the poll found.

Weekly takeout ordering, which peaked at 39% in 2021, has returned to 31%, the same as it was in 2018. Atlanta restaurateur Teneshia Murray Butler, owner of T’s Brunch Bar, has noticed business slow at her locations over the past four or five months. Dine-in and takeout traffic have both softened, she said, with weekdays especially slow.

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While she finds that customers are still ordering popular dishes and spending about the same per plate, she has noticed fewer families with children dining out. The share of Americans who dine out weekly has fallen from 53% in 2019 to 39% in 2026, according to Gallup.

She said going out to eat once a week was common when she was growing up, but she now sees fewer Brandy Rand, vice president of hospitality at Forge, which produces the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas, said value and the occasion both shape customers' decisions. In a recent consumer habits survey by Forge, 42% of respondents said promotions or deals matter to them.

The top reason people gave for dining out was treating themselves — cited by 53%.

"I don't think people are giving up on restaurants — they’re being selective about when and where they go," Rand said. She said takeout can't fully recreate the restaurant experience, including theDine-in and takeout traffic at T's Brunch Bar have slowed in recent months but specials have helped draw diners in. , along with other deals.

"I have lamb chops for $5 for one. … They might order four lamb chops and a side order, and it's cheaper than ordering the whole meal.

" Gallup found the latest decline was concentrated among middle- and upper-income adults. Weekly dining fell to 38% among middle-income adults and 48% among upper-income adults. Among lower-income adults, it held at 32%, the lowest of the three groups. Rising food and supply costs are adding to the challenges restaurant owners face as some customers cut back on dining out.

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Higher prices may be one factor, Gallup said, but may not explain everything. The poll was conducted during a major cyclospora outbreak linked to produce served at some restaurants, and Gallup noted that food-safety concerns could have influenced responses.

"I didn't even want to serve it on a cheeseburger. ... I was so scared because it was on the news and everywhere," she added, explaining that she had to check labels on incoming lettuce and ask her vendor to ensure it had been properly inspected.

Americans' confidence in food safety has hit a new low, a separate Gallup survey from September found, with 73% of people saying they have avoided certain foods in the past year because of a recall or advisory. For restaurants, the challenge may be persuading customers that a visit is worth the expense, experts say. Rand said deals, special menus and reliable service all help give diners a reason to return.

"I think you're to tell people why they should come to my restaurant," Murray Butler agreed. "'I have this happy hour special. I have this item. I have new menu items.

'"She advertises T's Brunch Bar on billboards throughout Atlanta and said she is pursuing additional placements at the airport to keep the restaurant top of mind when people decide where to eat.