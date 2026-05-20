The migration trends are also reshaping state economies, labor markets, and housing demand as fast-growing Sun Belt states absorb new residents, businesses, and taxable income. At the same time, states experiencing sustained outbound migration may face mounting challenges tied to shrinking tax bases, slower population growth, and affordability concerns that continue pushing residents elsewhere.

Americans and their billions in income are streaming to Southern and Sun Belt states, reshaping population pockets in the U.S. and where economic and political power is concentrated ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Texas and Florida led the nation in inbound migration between 2022 and 2023, gaining more than 56,000 residents and 55,000 income tax filers. South Carolina posted the nation's largest population gain from domestic interstate migration at 1.12%, fueled by more than 29,000 incoming households carrying roughly $4.1 billion in taxable income. Florida has emerged as one of the nation's biggest winners in America's migration boom, drawing residents and billions in income from across the country.

Experts say the migration boom reflects broader economic pressures reshaping where Americans choose to live, particularly as affordability concerns push more households toward lower-cost and lower tax states typically found in the southern quarter of the country





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Migration Population Pockets Economic And Political Power Texas Florida South Carolina Sun Belt States Lower-Cost And Lower Tax States Economic Pressures Housing Demand Labor Markets State Economies Population Growth Tax Bases Outbound Migration Sustainability Economic Challenges

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