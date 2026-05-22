Americana Sweater + Potato Salad Sale! (Get 30% Off With Code MEMORIAL30)

Mud Pie has a sale, featuring a unique overtime Americana sweater and a festive, red, white and blue potato salad recipe for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day. Here are the details!

We love a reason to dress on-theme, and with Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day all in a row, we’re going to need the right holiday looks.

The only top we need, though, is this whitewater Americana sweater. It has an open-knit design, so it’s breathable even in the hot sun. Plus, it sports a slight V-neck and relaxed sleeves, so you won’t be a pool of sweat by the end of the barbecue. The $56 price tag (before the sale price!

) will pay for itself after a couple of get-togethers. Take 30% off at Mud Pie with code MEMORIAL30. Something about the color scheme that’s really doing it for us. The base is the most on-point light pink, and the classic red, white and blue flag says it all when you’re dressing for one of the summer holidays.

We appreciate the white varsity stripes on the neckline, cuffs and hemline to give it a sporty look. They’re sure to keep your hair out of your face, which is always appreciated on a hot day. But the cutest accessory of all could be your little one in a You never know when you’re going to get a last-minute invite that requires a festive top and your award-winning potato salad.

It’s not a bad idea to ensure you have at least one of those always ready to go in your closet (and we’re not talking about the potato salad). It’s time for a little red, white and buy — use code MEMORIAL30 for 30% off





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