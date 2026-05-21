Americana Music Association Honors & Awards Show: Misty Nominees for Artist of the Year

Margo Price, Molly Tuttle, and Jesse Welles are up for Artist of the Year at the 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show. Former winners Carlile, Price, and Crockett are among the nominees.

Margo Price performs onstage at The Americana Music Association 22nd Annual Honors & Awards Show on September 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville , Tennessee.

Margo Price, Molly Tuttle and Jesse Welles are vying for artist of the year. Carlile previously won in the category in 2019 and 2021, while two of the other artist of the year nominees are former winners of the emerging artist of the year accolade (Price in 2016 and Crockett in 2021). Several artists - among them Price, Carlile, Pomeroy, I'm With Her, Mon Rovîa and S.G. Goodman - earned nominations in multiple categories.

Chance the Rapper Performs Stirring Muhammad Ali Tribute 'I Was a Rock' at Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Americana Music Association Honors & Awards Show Artist Of The Year Carlile Price Molly Tuttle Jesse Welles Margo Price Chance The Rapper Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Muhammad Ali Tribute I Was A Rock Americanafest Nashville

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APRA Music Awards and Billions Awards Winners 2026This article highlights the winners of the APRA Music Awards and the Billions Awards for 2026. Among the many accolades, Aarons, sibling duo Amy and George Sheppard, and Zaym Richards received notable achievements.

Read more »

BTS to Make Award Show Return on American Music AwardsThe seven-member K-pop group will be in Las Vegas already for four sold out shows at nearby Allegiant Stadium.

Read more »

Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess to Host ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ Pre-ShowLaura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will host 'The Tony Awards: Act One' pre-show, ahead of the main ceremony, hosted by Pink.

Read more »

Laura Benanti & Tituss Burgess To Host Tony Awards Live Pre-Show 'Act One'Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will host The Tony Awards: Act One, the live pre-show on Pluto TV that kicks off Broadway's big Tony night next month.

Read more »