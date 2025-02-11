American Woman Countersues Tate Brothers for Alleged Human Trafficking and Witness Intimidation

A countersuit filed in Florida accuses Andrew and Tristan Tate of luring an American woman to Romania for sex work, then suing her for defamation after she cooperated with Romanian authorities investigating the brothers for human trafficking.

An American woman is suing the Tate brothers, influencers Andrew and Tristan, for allegedly luring her to Romania for sex work and then suing her for defamation after she cooperated with police there who charged the brothers of trafficking women and girls. After the brothers sued Jane Doe for alleged libel and slander in 2023, her lawyers filed a countersuit in Florida Monday that accuses the brothers of, among other things, witness intimidation, 'lawfare,' defamation and human trafficking.

The 183-page filing describes them as 'self-confessed webcam pimps and pornographers who made their first million dollars from lying and deceiving women.' \'Jane Doe did the right thing by telling the truth of what she saw and experienced while she was in Romania to Romanian authorities,' her lawyer, Dani Pinter, said in a statement. 'And for that, Andrew and Tristan Tate have worked to ruin her life by suing her and her parents – an abuse of the legal system and blatant witness intimidation.' Andrew Tate, 38, is a former kickboxer and mixed martial artist who, along with his 37-year-old brother, is an internet personality. The lawsuit disputes their self-characterizations as businessmen. 'To disrupt the Romanian prosecution, and in a clear case of witness intimidation, THE TATE BROTHERS have sued JANE DOE, an American citizen, who was lured from Florida to Romania by TRISTAN TATE under the pretense of a romantic relationship,' the lawsuit alleges. 'THE TATE BROTHERS’ lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $5,000,000, damages that allegedly exist merely because JANE DOE expressed her very real fears and concerns for her safety to her family and friends in private text messages and, because she cooperated with Romanian law enforcement after they raided THE TATE BROTHERS’ compound.' \In the brothers' 2023 lawsuit, they accused Doe of fabricating evidence against them. It also names her parents and two friends as defendants for their role in a phone call alerting U.S. embassy officials in Romania to Doe's alleged trafficking. 'The Tate brothers’ lawsuit against Doe is a grave abuse of process brought—not for any legitimate purpose—but instead, to bully and harass Doe into recanting her testimony,' Pinter said. 'Doe was left with no choice but to countersue, and deserves every measure of justice.' Romanian police arrested the Tate brothers in 2022 and seized more than a dozen luxury cars along with nearly $4 million in other items. They were arrested again alongside four others in August 2024 in connection with a criminal human trafficking ring investigation. There is another criminal investigation ongoing in the United Kingdom, where the brothers are expected to be extradited after their case plays out in Romania. They have denied the allegations against them and call Doe a false accuser. Doe's attorneys said the counterclaim is the first U.S. lawsuit against the brothers. They are seeking an unspecified sum in damages and attorney fees, a court order barring the Tate brothers from contacting or defaming their client and any other relief the court finds proper





