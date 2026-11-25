Large flocks of American white pelicans are migrating to locations like Lafayette Reservoir and Livermore's Lake Del Valle, offering birdwatchers a chance to observe these massive birds hunting cooperatively and resting along the shore through December 2026.

A pair of American white pelicans groom themselves while at the Lafayette Reservoir in Lafayette, Calif. , on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

so funny-looking it inspires verse – here by Tennessee humorist Dixon Lanier Merritt – is flocking to the East Bay, providing ample opportunity to see exactly how much food it can shovel into its pouch.is one of the largest birds in North America, with a wingspan of 9 feet or more, and is similar to its brown cousins save for their larger, more-inland habitat. American white pelicans and California gulls rest at the Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif.

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, on Friday, May 30, 2025. descend on Livermore’s Lake Del Valle, where they hunt cooperatively for fish. The sight can be amazing, according to the: “Despite its great size, a spectacular flier, with flocks often soaring very high in the air, ponderously wheeling and circling in unison. ”through the rest of 2026.

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Visitors can trike to the Del Valle Marina, where park naturalists will provide spotting scopes to watch them congregate along the shoreline. And after they get their belican’s fill of pelican spotting, they can take advantage of the park’s other amenities, like picnicking, boat rentals and hiking the Ohlone Wilderness Trail. Details: 1:30-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in November and December at the marina inside Del Valle Regional Park, 7000 Del Valle Road, Livermore; free,