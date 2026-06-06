American Village in Montevallo Celebrates 250 Years of Independence with a Monster Celebration

American Village in Montevallo, a living history museum, is preparing for a huge party on July 4th to commemorate its 250th birthday. The event will feature 25 full-scale replica buildings from 1776, including the Liberty Bell and the Oval Office, and will attract thousands of visitors each day.

American Village in Montevallo, a hidden gem in Alabama, celebrates American history every day and is gearing up for a monster celebration on July 4th to mark its 250th birthday.

The village features 25 full-scale replica buildings from 1776, including the Liberty Bell and the Oval Office. Visitors can participate in debates, vote for or against independence, and enjoy Alabama bands, fireworks, an art gallery, eating contests, and stunt dogs. The event will attract thousands of people each day in a setting that embodies American spirit





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American Village In Montevallo American History Living History Museum 250Th Birthday Celebration July 4Th Party

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