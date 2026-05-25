American Tourist Timothy Rosser Found Dead in Scottish Highlands

A body has been found in the search for an American tourist who disappeared while walking in the Scottish Highlands. Police say the death is not believed to be suspicious. The family of Timothy Rosser has been informed. He was last seen leaving his hotel in Edinburgh in a black MG hire car which was later spotted in Glencoe last Tuesday. A search party began searching for Rosser at 7am on Sunday, but a coastguard helicopter from Inverness eventually found the body. He was believed to have attempted the challenging Aonach Eagach ridge on the same day. The body was discovered on the same ridge where three people died in 2023. The death has been described as a tragedy for Mr Rosser's family and friends.

A body has been found in the search for an American tourist who disappeared while walking in the Scottish Highlands . Police trawled the Glencoe area this weekend in the hunt for Timothy Rosser , 60, after he was reported missing earlier in the week.

A body was eventually found on Sunday evening at Aonach Eagach ridge - the site of Scotland's worst summer mountain climbing tragedy where three people died in 2023. Police Scotland said formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Timothy Rosser has been informed. The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Mr Rosser was last seen leaving his hotel in Edinburgh in a black MG hire car which was later spotted in Glencoe last Tuesday. Brian Bathurst deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said it was believed Mr Rosser had attempted the challenging ridge on the same day. Twelve members of the service began searching at 7am on Sunday but the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Inverness eventually found the body.

A body has been found in the search for American tourist Timothy Rosser who disappeared while walking in the Glencoe valley in the Scottish Highlands, A body has been found in the search for American tourist Timothy Rosser, a 60 year old who disappeared while walking in the Glencoe valley in the Scottish Highlands, the scene where his body was discovered said it is steep terrain there and he was on the south side of the ridge and it is a long way down from there and people are unlikely to survive such a fall, he is likely to have been there for a few days, the terrain is complex and not easy to search and spot somebody there are lots of nooks and crannies, The body was discovered by a search helicopter, a coastguard's spokesperson said it is challenging terrain and he was on the south side of the ridge and it is a long way down from there and people are unlikely to survive such a fall, he is likely to have been there for a few days, the terrain is complex and not easy to search and spot somebody there are lots of nooks and crannies, Police Scotland said, formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Timothy Rosser has been informed, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, the death is not believed to be suspicious, and A coastguard helicopter took a woman who had a similar fall to hospital in Glasgow, who escaped with relatively minor injuries and was lucky, Team members were left the two companions they were with, in search hikers body found in glencoe rounds, hrs statement bed explained saying body found at glencoe and a body has been found searching body in glencoe improved greens officer bags arms guidelines issued unified wingenues unlimited grap





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Timothy Rosser American Tourist Scottish Highlands Glencoe Aonach Eagach Mountain Rescue Accident Death

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