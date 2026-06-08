American Style: A Survey of Young People's Fashion Preferences

Biz Sherbert's newsletter explores how young people define American style, drawing inspiration from various sources such as Pinterest, fashion icons, and personal experiences.

office: What defines American style now? With more than 340 million people inhabiting the 50 states and 14 territories, the answer was never going to be straightforward.

So we turned to writer Biz Sherbert, who surveys how young people dress in her newsletter, were simple: we asked U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 30 to submit four photos, a short video, and answers to four brief questions via the. ) After Sherbert narrowed down her top 50, she met two of them in person.

First she traveled to Shakopee, Minnesota—a suburb of Minneapolis—to see 19-year-old finalists represent the breadth of Americana, their personal tastes spanning Pacific Northwest grunge, classic Westernwear, and everything in between. As children of the internet, they find inspiration on Pinterest and call back to their favorite shows (). But they also borrow from life, citing their grandmothers and their dads, Robert Mapplethorpe photographs and Hilma af Klint paintings, Catholic school uniforms and frat boys as influences.

My favorite item in my closet is my Miu Miu spring 2008 purple dress. I got it for just $30 on Mercari, and it is truly one of my prized possessions. The dress looks perfect with a ruffled top underneath, similar to how it was styled on the runway. The internet, Jackie O., my friends, The Dare, Marc Jacobs, antique shops, Dara, Gene Kelly, my grandma, frat bros, Addison Rae.

My Nike basketball shorts. They’re three sizes too big and go all the way down to my calves. They look like a skirt and shine really nicely. It’s easy to feel cool with them on.

What is your favorite item in your closet? Prada Brixxen boots. The leather tells a story in itself. I have to care for and clean this boot to make it last longer.

That’s how I feel you should treat your garments—with care and compassion. I also like the customizable laces. You can make the boot pop. Costume design is a huge inspiration to my personal style, beginning from the stage tradition in ballet to Edith Head.

Dior’s New Look has been a guiding force in my style. I look to women of the past and their performances—Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, and Audrey Hepburn. I suppose feminine traditions are vital to my self-expression. Before moving to Philadelphia, I grew up in a family where every cent was spent on designer, therefore leaving me without a college fund but with suitcases full of inherited swag.

Now I find inspiration in traveling to work on the subway. My favorite item is my skunk fur trapper hat because it’s huge and made of skunks. And my Valentino two-piece suit with Chiné à la branche flowers printed all over. What is your favorite item in your closet?

My favorite item is a pair of green and yellow T-strap Mary Jane shoes. I bought them in Italy and I like how they support a woman designer and her craftsmanship. They add a pop of color to any outfit or can add nuance to a yellow- or green-based outfit. Everything, everywhere, allatonce (tee-hee).

My rainbow plaid Forever21 skirt that my mom got me when I was younger. I didn’t like it then because I didn’t know how to style maxi skirts, but I knew that one day I would style it. It became my most favorite item—it’s so unique and it truly has endless possibilities. I love browsing on Pinterest and making boards of things I’d like to make.

But I’d say most of my inspiration comes from Yohji Yamamoto. I have a profound respect for him and I took inspo from him to kind of find my style. My Cos bag that I got in Paris. It is so simple yet so chic.

It doesn’t have any fancy designs or hardware, it is a simple black crossbody that can be dressed up and down. As someone who loves decorating their bags, I really wanted a bag that has more of a dark, minimalistic look but does the job. It may sound cliché, but I find inspiration within my closet.

I made a promise to my younger self that I would only ever buy clothing that I absolutely loved and felt comfortable in after going through a period of insecurity. I never wanted my style to be influenced by people’s opinions or their tastes in order to satisfy others. I want to wear things that I can see myself wearing even when I’m 40.

At the moment, it’s a tie between a 1960s royal blue jacquard Lorrie Deb gown and a 1950s Mam’selle brown cocktail dress with heavy black beading. I love the way they make me feel dazzling and elegant whenever I wear them. Minimal. Earthy. Western





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