American Singer Oliver Tree Dies in Helicopter Crash in Brazil

Oliver Tree, a 32-year-old American singer and internet star, has died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, along with five other people. The crash occurred above an electric car dealership on Sunday morning, and officials are still investigating the cause. Tree had been in Brazil for a week, enjoying a break from his world tour, and had shared poignant footage of himself playing football, cooking, and singing with local influencers on social media. His death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow content creators, with British YouTube star KSI paying tribute to his friend, saying he felt 'genuinely sick' on hearing the news.

Internet star and singer Oliver Tree was seen traveling through Brazil on the trip of a lifetime in bittersweet videos just days before he was tragically killed in a helicopter crash .

The American singer died along with five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air above an electric car dealership in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning. Photos showed the devastating aftermath of the crash, which saw aircraft and vehicles on the ground burst into flames, with officials now scouring through the wreckage to determine the cause.

The crash also claimed the life of Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known as Gaspi, as well as Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. The 32-year-old, who had 2.6 million followers on Instagram and had appeared on shows with British YouTube star KSI, had just started a world tour and was in the country after performing in Sao Paulo on June 6.

Days earlier he had shared poignant footage of himself playing football, cooking and singing with local influencers with a video captioned 'American for the 1st time in Brazil.

' The death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow content creators, with KSI saying he felt 'genuinely sick' on hearing the news in a heartfelt tribute. Tree's death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow content creators, with KSI saying he felt 'genuinely sick' on hearing the news in a heartfelt tribute.

It came just months after Tree revealed none of his estate would be passed onto family, claiming all of his money would instead go into a foundation for child artists. Tree had been due to perform in the U.S. and Europe over the next few months as part of his 'Love You Madly, Hate You Badly World's First' tour, and had been enjoying a week off in Brazil when the tragedy happened.

In a clip posted Tuesday, Tree compared dance moves with Brazilian content creator Akihito in an exchange he described as 'absolute cinema.

' Akihito wrote in a message (translated from Portuguese) on his Instagram Stories Sunday: 'I'm so sorry to all of Oliver's family and friends because he was very loved, incredible, and talented. ' In a separate post, Tree was seen singing and dancing with Brazilian content creator Lucas Vinícius. Photos showed the devastating aftermath of the crash, which saw aircraft and vehicles on the ground burst into flames, with officials now scouring through the wreckage to determine the cause.

KSI, pictured in London in April, said news of his friend's passing 'still doesn't feel real.

' KSI was among those who paid memorial to the charismatic late singer, saying it was surreal as the reality of the grim situation set in 'Brazilian rock is a million times better than American rock,' Tree captioned the post. Vinícius in an Instagram Stories memorial (translated from Portuguese) on Sunday said the news of Oliver's passing marked a 'reminder our fragility is delivered to us in such a heartbreaking way.

' He said that his 'brief encounter' with the late singer taught him 'a lesson in what it means to be intense and respect our inherent desire to connect without constraints. 'To dive headfirst into free will and the cultures that the universe kindly makes available to us and extract the maximum from everything. ' Vinícius said he took comfort knowing that Tree left a lasting legacy with those who he connected with.

'The comfort will be knowing that I, and anyone fortunate enough to have our paths intertwined with yours, inevitably carry with us and preserve a part of a free and enviable spirit that was put to rest far too soon,' Vinícius said. In a clip with YouTube star Iae Break posted Saturday, Tree was seen playing soccer, cooking, getting his bangs trimmed and showing off a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Break posted a clip to Instagram Stories with a series of crying emojis and a selfie that indicated he had wept amid the tragic news of Tree's passing. Tree chronicled his last days on social media prior to his death at 32 in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday





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