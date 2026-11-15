American Samoa Residents Oppose US Deep-Sea Mining Lease Auction

American Samoans urge the federal government to halt the November 19 deep-sea mining lease auction, citing severe environmental risks and cultural harm to their waters.

The residents of American Samoa are urging the federal government to halt an impending deep-sea mining lease auction scheduled for November 19. This auction offers leases on thirty-one million acres of seabed off the coast of American Samoa. It is the first-ever US deep-sea mining lease auction organized by federal officials. The community views this move as a reckless expansion of commercial greed into their sacred waters. They argue that the ocean is central to their identity, heritage, and survival.

The November 19 Lease Auction Mechanism

The federal government issued an executive order to speed up approval for mining in US waters. One company immediately put in an application to extract metals and minerals from waters off of American Samoa. The Minerals Management Administration is moving forward with mining activities despite local opposition. This administrative push has transformed the ocean from a place of memory and inheritance into a target for extraction. Officials are acting quickly to open up our sacred waters without adequate consultation with those who live there.

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Cultural Roots and Community Opposition

For American Samoans, the ocean is not just about summer fun. Like many from my community, I come from a family rooted in the ocean through fishing, canoe-making, and seafaring traditions. These practices have been passed down across generations. It is impossible to separate us from the ocean. It serves as a place of memory, oral history, and inheritance. Companies and officials who have never set foot on our islands are making decisions about our waters. We submitted more than five thousand public comments to the federal government to ensure our perspective was heard. Almost all of us oppose deep-sea mining. Our community and allies made it clear that our voice matters.

Environmental Damage and Unknown Risks

Deep-ocean habitats are largely unexplored by science. The ecosystems have evolved over millennia in isolation. They are home to fragile, slow-growing organisms that often become targets of deep-sea mining. When we have sent expeditions into these unknown underwater zones, we discover species no one has ever seen before. Mining here would permanently damage these undiscovered worlds. It would ensure that everything we have to learn from them is lost forever. The harm is not abstract. It is immediate and destructive. Mining equipment causes disturbances that can travel hundreds of miles. These disturbances can smother coral reefs and introduce toxic metals into the marine food chain.

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Impact on Food Security and Future Generations

These toxic metals enter the fish that serve as the foundation of our economy and food security. When our food chain suffers, so do our plates and our wallets. The consequences of deep-sea mining are felt in our homes and on our kitchen tables. If we approve deep-sea mining, we are leaving our future generations with waters clouded with sediment. Fish will be contaminated with metals, and coral reefs will be turned to wasteland. That is not the future we want. Impossible Metals, based in San Jose, is one of the two prospecting companies involved. They have promised a 1% donation from the profits. But our home cannot be bought. No dollar amount restores a destroyed ocean.

The Value of Stewardship Over Profit

Our history and our culture are tied to this ocean in ways that cannot be quantified. None of this was valued by the companies proposing the mining. We, the people of American Samoa, were not meaningfully included in the decision-making process. The efforts made by companies to address these questions are insufficient. We must protect our ocean or face consequences no amount of money can fix. Deep-sea mining leaves communities like mine with unanswerable and urgent questions. I will say it again, clearly: There are no benefits that outweigh the harm. We must reject this experiment before it destroys our legacy.