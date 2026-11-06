American Samoa Projected to Lose 61 Percent of Population by 2100

Census Bureau data reveals American Samoa faces a drastic 61 percent population drop by 2100 due to plunging birth rates and out-migration to the United States.

The United States Census Bureau has released new demographic projections indicating that American Samoa will experience a severe population collapse, losing 61 percent of its residents by the year 2100. This dramatic decline is attributed to a combination of plunging birth rates and sustained migration flows to the continental United States. American Samoa, a self-governing, unincorporated U.S. territory located southwest of Hawaii, is projected to see the steepest decrease among the four U.S. island territories analyzed in the report.

Population Decline Among U.S. Island Territories

While American Samoa faces the most drastic reduction, the other three U.S. island territories are also expected to undergo significant population contractions over the coming decades. The U.S. Census Bureau forecasts that the population of the U.S. Virgin Islands will drop by 41 percent by the end of the century. Similarly, Guam is projected to see a 38 percent decline, and the Northern Mariana Islands will experience a 17 percent reduction compared to current levels. These figures represent the most substantial demographic shifts among the territories currently under U.S. jurisdiction.

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The agency explicitly states that these territories are undergoing long-term population decline driven by falling fertility and persistent out-migration. The report suggests that this trend is not only continuing but will get dramatically worse by the end of the century. Unlike the broader U.S. mainland, which is also seeing slowing growth, the island territories face a unique convergence of low birth rates and high emigration that threatens their very existence as inhabited communities.

Plunging Birth Rates Across the Pacific

The primary driver behind this demographic shift is a sharp decrease in fertility rates that has occurred over the last few decades. The number of children being born in the U.S. has dropped nearly every year since 2007, reflecting a global crash in fertility rates that has raised concerns about increasingly older societies. Between 2007 and 2025, the number of births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 in the U.S. had fallen from 69.5 to 53.1. This national trend mirrors the specific declines seen in the island territories, albeit with different starting points.

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The total U.S. fertility rate is projected by the Census Bureau at 1.62 children per woman in 2026, which is below the replacement level of about 2.1 needed to sustain a population. That figure is down from 2.13 births per woman in 2000, which had marked a reversal in the declines experienced during the 1990s, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The general fertility rate, which relates births to the number of women in the childbearing ages, was 65.3 per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years in 2001, about 1 percent lower than in 2000.

Fertility rates have dropped even more dramatically in the four U.S. territories analyzed by the Census Bureau. The total fertility rate in American Samoa plunged from 4.0 in 2000 to 2.1 in 2026. In the Northern Mariana Islands, the rate fell from 3.3 to 2.0 in just a decade. In Guam, it is now 2.36, down from 3.10 in 2000, while in the U.S. Virgin Islands it is 1.86, down from 2.06 in 2000. These rapid declines have fundamentally altered the demographic structure of these communities.

Migration and Workforce Consequences

A decline in birth rates alone would not leave these four territories in the situation the agency expects them to be by 2100. But combined with growing numbers of people leaving the islands to go work or study in the mainland, the loss becomes significant. In 2026, net migration rates ranged from -4.8 per 1,000 in Guam to -25.1 in American Samoa. The number of residents leaving the islands is expected to decrease and reach zero by 2100, but by then not many people will be left living on the territories.

The expected population drop in these territories would have limited direct consequences for American politics. Residents of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands are generally U.S. citizens by birth, while those born in American Samoa are generally U.S. nationals. But residents of these unincorporated territories cannot vote for president in the general election, and the Constitution does not apply in full to these islands. Their expected migration to the United States, however, would be more consequential to the country, though some experts say it will help offset the impact of the population's aging and the decline in birth rates.

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An even more important question is who will keep these islands running after the loss of so many residents, which is likely to shrink their workforce, significantly reduce tax revenues, and put pressure on their healthcare system. A Government Accountability Office report released earlier this year on the Northern Mariana Islands found that the territory's diminishing workforce has contributed to the weakening of its economic standing in recent years. Foreign workers currently make up approximately 31 percent of its workforce.

Healthcare and Cultural Implications

Territorial officials said the end of a key visa program that supplements the small local population with foreign workers-the CNMI transitional-worker program, set to end by 2030-would have severe adverse effects because the local population will not be able to fill existing vacancies. While these unfillable vacancies could threaten the islands' economies, the lack of healthcare workers could threaten residents' wellbeing. GAO's research released last year on public-health workforce gaps found shortages across multiple occupations and jurisdictions in the U.S., including territories.

The lack of these workers can limit disease investigation, hazard identification and emergency preparedness, the report found, warning that hiring and retention problems are likely to persist in the future. A population collapse would also have profound implications for the territories' traditions and culture, especially as young people who have moved to the mainland would not be there to fulfill family obligations. The erosion of these social structures may be as significant as the economic decline.