The reporter asked an embarrassing question.

Chinese officials have barred a U.S. reporter from President Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for asking a question about the Nvidia espionage scandal.

The female Bloomberg reporter, who has not yet been named, was told she could not enter the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, after shouting a question at an earlier bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Ahead of the summit, Trump had said that he did not plan to raise the issue with Xi.

Also read Reporter’s Physique Goes Viral in Jaw-Dropping Video Seen 9 Million Times

According to a White House pool report, Chinese officials had told reporters that it’s extremely rude to shout questions during the summit.

Advertisement

“A WH official said they pushed to have her reinstated but Chinese officials insisted she be excluded,” the report added. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s