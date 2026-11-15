American Red Cross Utah Honors 35 Volunteers Who Donated 80,000 Hours in 2025 Disaster Response

The American Red Cross Utah honored 35 volunteers at the state Capitol for their critical disaster response work, recognizing over 80,000 service hours in 2025.

The American Red Cross of Utah honored 35 dedicated volunteers at an awards ceremony held Saturday at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. The event recognized the critical contributions of individuals who supported relief efforts following a series of severe weather events and natural disasters across the state in 2025. This gathering served as a formal acknowledgment of the compassion and dedication shown by these citizens during times of emergency.

Organizational data reveals that more than 2,600 Utah volunteers contributed over 80,000 service hours during the 2025 calendar year. These individuals worked not only within the state but also on national relief operations to support communities in need. The sheer volume of time donated underscores the extensive reach of the Red Cross volunteer network and its heavy reliance on community support to manage large-scale emergencies.

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Heidi Ruster, regional executive for the American Red Cross Utah-Nevada Region, praised the geographic breadth of the volunteer response during the ceremony. She noted that volunteers were present from Beaver, Utah, to Logan, and Midvale, ensuring that the commitment to those affected was both present and engaged. Ruster emphasized the compassionate manner in which these services were delivered to community members facing adversity.

Jeremiah LaFranca, executive director of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter, described Utah as a state of service during his remarks. He highlighted that the past year had been incredibly difficult for residents and volunteers alike due to persistent challenges. LaFranca pointed out that volunteers have been on duty on a constant basis for several months in a row due to the intense wildfires throughout the summer.

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Two individuals received the prestigious Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership, which stands as one of the organization's highest accolades for volunteer service. Deborah Hinman of the Central and Southern Utah Chapter was honored for her work in strengthening disaster response capabilities in that region. Her contributions helped improve the operational readiness of local relief teams and ensured faster aid delivery.

Kathy Allen of the Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter received the same award for her remarkable 47 years of service with the American Red Cross. Allen has a long history of responding to both local emergencies and major national disasters over her long career. Her service includes participation in relief efforts following the September 11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to humanitarian aid.

The Red Cross stated that volunteers make up approximately 90% of its total workforce in Utah. This statistic highlights the indispensable role these community members play in disaster preparedness and response. The ceremony also recognized additional leaders and communicators from various chapters for their specific contributions to the organization.

Beyond the leadership awards, the ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in communications and emerging volunteer talent. The Communications Volunteer Award was presented to several individuals for their work in sharing vital information during crises. Brian Dabb and Yvon Smith were acknowledged for their roles in this essential function for their respective chapters.

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The Rising Star Volunteer Award honored seven individuals who have shown exceptional promise and dedication in their shorter tenure with the organization. Recipients included Caleb Onoja Akogwu, Mike Davis, and Stella Cianflone among others. These awards highlight the influx of new energy and skills entering the volunteer workforce to meet growing demand.

The event also presented the Biomedical Achievement Award and Board Member Recognition Award to key contributors. Gary B. Norton, Brad Anderson, and Robert and Ora Miller received biomedical honors. Mitch Southwick, Jeffery Bray, and Curtis Goodwin were recognized for their board service and leadership roles.

Specific category awards were distributed to recognize specialized contributions across the state. Chris Crippen, Hailey Park, and Freddee Downey received recognitions for community, youth, and armed forces service respectively. Other recipients included Elliott Parkin, Tracy Conti, and Stanford Mathews for their disaster preparedness and response efforts.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the value of community-based disaster preparedness. Local volunteers continue to play an indispensable role in saving lives and restoring hope after emergencies. The collective effort of over 80,000 hours demonstrates the profound impact of Utah residents on both local and national relief operations.