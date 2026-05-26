American Music Awards: Celebrities Steal the Show on Red Carpet and Backstage

The 52nd American Music Awards saw the biggest stars in music in attendance, with performers like EJAE, Rei Ami, Karol G, and Teyana Taylor taking over the red carpet and backstage area. The event was hosted with the lifetime achievement honoree Billy Idol, and stars like Jack White and Eminem were featured on the guest performers. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the photo gallery, which can be viewed below.

American Music Awards Photo Gallery: See EJAE, Rei Ami, Katseye, Sombr, Karol G, Teyana Taylor and Other Stars on the Red Carpet and Backstage American Music Awards Photo Gallery: See EJAE, Rei Ami, Katseye, Sombr, Karol G, Teyana Taylor and Other Stars on the Red Carpet and Backstage Stephen Colbert Follows CBS Finale 24 Hours Later With Hilarious Hour of Michigan Public Access TV, Featuring Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Eminem, Steve Buscemi and Byron Allen Paul McCartney Explores His Ever-Present Past in ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane,’ a Delightful Return to Wings-Era Form: Album Revieware drawing some of the biggest stars in music to Las Vegas to perform present or collect honors on the three-hour CBS/Paramount+ telecast, and Variety has photographers on the carpet and backstage to capture all the looks heating up Memorial Day weekend.

, lifetime achievement honoree Billy Idol, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor and New Kids on the Block. Others parading their best couture on the blue carpet have included “KPop Demon Hunters” singers EJAI and Rei Ami, John Legend, Linda Perry, Bebe Rexha, Nikki Glaser, Tinashe, Melanie Martinez and Maluma.

Scroll down to see all these stars and more… Olivia Rodrigo Is Heartsick Again With 'The Cure' and, Well, That's a Little More Like It: Single Review Sombr at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada





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