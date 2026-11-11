AMA Backs Near-Total Ban on Engineered Stone as Silicosis Cases Hit 680 in California

The American Medical Association opposes high-silica engineered stone countertops linked to fatal silicosis. California regulators and workers' advocates are pushing for tighter controls on the material.

The American Medical Association has officially adopted a new policy opposing the manufacturing, importation, distribution, sale, fabrication, and installation of high-silica engineered stone products across the United States. This decisive action by the nation's largest physician group signals a major shift in the public health stance against the material commonly used for kitchen and bathroom countertops.

Doctors in California are hoping this declaration will spur greater regulation of the factory-made material and promote the use of safer alternatives. The AMA counts more than 250,000 physicians and medical students as members, giving its endorsement significant weight in the ongoing debate over workplace safety and industrial materials.

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The move could also boost a push by California regulators to phase out engineered stone containing more than 1% crystalline silica used for countertops and other construction surfaces. A state workplace standards board is poised to vote on a first-in-the-nation emergency regulation next month, marking a critical juncture for industry reform.

Silicosis develops when workers inhale toxic silica dust generated while cutting or polishing engineered stone, which is also known as artificial stone or quartz. Recent data reveals that 680 stoneworkers in California have contracted silicosis after inhaling this dust, highlighting the severe scale of the occupational hazard facing the workforce.

Sheila Rege, an AMA Board Member and radiation oncologist, stated that workers are developing an incurable lung disease that can progress to respiratory failure and sometimes death, often at a young age. Rege emphasized that silicosis is preventable and that the most effective way to prevent it is to use safer countertop materials containing less than 1% crystalline silica with appropriate dust control measures.

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Cambria, the largest U.S.-based producer of the material, has pushed California regulators to require countertop fabricators to be certified to do business, rather than restricting their use of artificial stone. The International Surface Fabricators Association, known as ISFA, has taken a similar position, with its CEO Laurie Weber doubting that a ban would benefit most workers.

Weber argued that unlicensed, uninspected operators who cut stone unsafely today would continue to cut whatever material comes next in the same way. In a separate statement, Weber said ISFA respects the medical community's concern and calls for licensing and verified compliance for every shop that cuts stone, noting the disagreement is not with the medicine but with the idea that a product ban alone will protect workers.

The California Department of Public Health reports that dozens of workers have died and that 75 have undergone lung transplants since 2019. Most of the affected workers in California are Latino men who said they did not know about the hazards of handling artificial stone until they or co-workers felt shortness of breath and other worsening symptoms.

Physicians in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Texas and other states have also reported cases, though California is the only state systematically tracking the disease in the industry. That gap in tracking means the national scale of silicosis among stoneworkers remains difficult to measure from official data alone, despite the growing number of affected individuals.

A former stoneworker in the Bay Area, identified in the report as Lopez, underwent a double lung transplant in March after years of cutting engineered stone into kitchen and bathroom countertops. Lopez said in indirect speech that eliminating artificial stone would be a good decision, adding that health must take precedence over commercial interests.

KQED is not using Lopez's full name because he fears losing vital medical care if he is arrested by immigration authorities. His story underscores the human cost of the current regulatory landscape and the urgent need for comprehensive safety reforms in the fabrication industry.

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Major manufacturers of high-silica artificial stone have sought to place the blame for rapidly rising silicosis cases on countertop fabrication employers who fail to follow safety precautions. However, mounting evidence shows that workers can get sick even at sophisticated shops complying with the current regulations, challenging the industry's defense of existing protocols.

Within the next decade, between 1,000 to 1,500 stoneworkers in California could develop silicosis, leading to roughly 285 deaths, according to Cal/OSHA. The state is home to about 5,000 countertop fabrication workers, predominantly Latino immigrants, who face these escalating risks daily without adequate protection.

Dr. Robert Blink, a San Francisco-based occupational medicine physician urging California to ban high-silica artificial stone, said the AMA's resolution will help increase awareness about its hazards. He noted that this could increase potential regulation by federal OSHA, other states and even Congress, which is expected to tie or break a record number of physician representatives next year.

Blink, a former president of the Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association, stated that this is recognition by the larger house of medicine that the material cannot be safely used. He described the situation as a deadly epidemic that is killing people and emphasized the need for immediate action to protect the workforce.

Australia was the first country to ban engineered stone slabs in 2024, which gives California regulators a precedent for a full prohibition. The upcoming vote by the California workplace standards board on the first-in-the-nation emergency regulation will determine whether the state follows this international example.

California already requires fabricators to cut the material under a layer of water to reduce airborne dust and provide workers with sophisticated masks and ventilation systems. But the rules are expensive and difficult to implement, and Cal/OSHA inspectors have found most fabrication businesses they've visited had violations, indicating a systemic failure in enforcement.

The next major checkpoint is the vote by the California workplace standards board on the emergency regulation, scheduled for next month. The outcome will determine whether California becomes the first U.S. state to move toward restricting engineered stone at the regulatory level, setting a potential national standard.