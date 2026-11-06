AMERICAN MASTERS: Lily Gladstone: Far Out There

Stream with KPBS+. Filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney profiles independent film actress Lily Gladstone as she prepares for the release of 'Killers of the Flower Moon.

Filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney profiles independent film actress Lily Gladstone as she prepares for the release of "Killers of the Flower Moon.

" Drawing from her childhood on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana and her peripatetic life as a professional actor, Gladstone learns to stand on her own two feet in order to make her voice heard.profiles independent film actress Lily Gladstone as she prepares for the release of"Killers of the Flower Moon. " Drawing from her childhood on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana and her peripatetic life as a professional actor, Gladstone learns to stand on her own two feet in order to make her voice heard.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

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Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.