American Marc Fogel Returns Home After Detainment in Russia

Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Russia for possession of medically prescribed marijuana, was released and returned to the U.S. after negotiations facilitated by the Trump administration.

Marc Fogel , an American citizen detained in Russia since 2021, returned to the United States on Tuesday. Fogel, a history teacher employed at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was released from Russian custody following negotiations facilitated by the Trump administration. He had been serving a 14-year prison sentence after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russian airport for possession of drugs, which his family maintained were medically prescribed marijuana.

Fogel's homecoming was marked by a joyous celebration. A picture released by the White House on social media showed Fogel beaming and raising his fist while draped in an American flag as he stepped off the plane. 'MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!!' the White House declared on X. Upon his arrival in the U.S., Fogel met with President Donald Trump at the White House, expressing his profound gratitude for the president's role in securing his release. 'I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all. And President Trump is a hero,' Fogel stated. 'These men that came from the diplomatic service are heroes,' he continued. 'The senators and representatives that passed legislation in my honor – they got me home – they are heroes.' Fogel added, 'I am in awe of what they all did,' and described himself as 'the luckiest man on Earth right now.'National security advisor Michael Waltz had revealed that the U.S. and Russia engaged in 'an exchange' to ensure Fogel's release. While he declined to disclose the specifics of the exchange, previous negotiations involving detained Americans have often involved the release of Russians by the U.S. or its allies. When questioned by reporters about whether the U.S. had made any concessions in return for Fogel's freedom, Trump responded cryptically, 'not much,' without elaborating further. Fogel's family issued a heartfelt statement expressing their immense gratitude to President Trump and all those who worked tirelessly to bring their loved one home. 'We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home,' the statement read. They acknowledged the profound pain they endured during this ordeal but emphasized that their family's healing journey could now begin





