American Marc Fogel Released From Russian Custody After 3 Years

Marc Fogel, a history teacher detained in Russia since 2021, finally returns to the U.S. after serving a 14-year sentence for possession of drugs. President Trump played a key role in securing his release through negotiations with Russia.

Marc Fogel , an American citizen imprisoned in Russia since 2021, returned to the United States on Tuesday. Fogel, a history teacher employed at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, was released following negotiations facilitated by the Trump administration. He had been serving a 14-year sentence after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russia n airport for possession of drugs. Fogel's family maintained that the drugs were medically prescribed marijuana.

The White House shared a picture on social media of Fogel, smiling and raising his fist, draped in an American flag as he disembarked the plane in the U.S. 'MOTHER OF FREED AMERICAN HOSTAGE MARC FOGEL THANKS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: 'HE KEPT HIS PROMISE'' 'MARC FOGEL IS BACK!!! PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!!' the White House announced on X. Upon his arrival in the U.S., Fogel, hailing from Pennsylvania, met with President Donald Trump at the White House. Fogel expressed his gratitude to Trump, calling him a hero for securing his release. 'I want you to know that I am not a hero in this at all,' Fogel stated after meeting Trump. 'And President Trump is a hero,' he continued. 'These men that came from the diplomatic service are heroes. The senators and representatives that passed legislation in my honor – they got me home – they are heroes.' Fogel added, 'I am in awe of what they all did.' He shared that he feels 'like the luckiest man on Earth right now.' Trump's national security advisor, Michael Waltz, had previously indicated that the U.S. and Russia engaged in 'an exchange' to ensure Fogel's release, although he refrained from disclosing the specifics of the exchange. Previous negotiations involving detained Americans have often involved the release of Russians by the U.S. or its allies. When questioned by reporters on Tuesday about whether the U.S. had made any concessions in return for Fogel, Trump responded 'not much' without elaborating further. Fogel's family released a statement expressing their immense gratitude to Trump and all those who worked tirelessly to secure his release. 'We are beyond grateful, relieved, and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband, and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home,' the statement read. 'Thanks to the unwavering leadership of President Trump, Marc will soon be back on American soil, free where he belongs. This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal,' they added.





