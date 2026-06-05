American Legion baseball begins in San Diego on Sunday

Opening Day is set for Sunday, with 10 games on the schedule.

player ready... The high school baseball season is still in playoffs, but the District 22 American Legion Baseball summer season is ready for first pitch.

The league will consist of two divisions. Players from Rancho Buena Vista, Oceanside, Valley Center, La Jolla Country Day, University City and United — a combination of players from La Costa Canyon and Santa Fe Christian schools — will compete in the Jeff Flynt Division. Hoover, West Hills 1, West Hills 2, Mission Bay, Francis Parker and Lincoln are in the Randy Jones Division.

The 12-team Admiral Shelton Tournament is set for June 25-29, with games at Hickman Field, La Jolla Country Day and University City. Teams from Yakima, Wash. , Henderson, Nev. , Wickenburg, Ariz.

, and Newport Beach join Valley Center, West Hills, United, University City Francis Parker, Hoover, Oceanside and La Jolla Country Day. To help fund the season, District 22 is holding a fundraiser dinner on June 14 at Bully’s East, 2401 Camino Del Rio South in San Diego.

The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, with the program set to start at 6 p.m.To sign up, send a check payable to SD County ALB/District 22 with “Baseball Dinner” on the memo line to District 22 ALB, c/o Peter-Rolf Ohnstad, 210 West F Street No. 3525, Encinitas, CA 92024. For more information on scheduling, the Shelton Tournament or the dinner, call or email Ohnstad at 760-809-1752 or d22alb commissioner@gmail.com or Dennis Ackerman at 858-204-0119 or dackerman51@gmail.com.





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