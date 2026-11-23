Sustained US suPport and security strategies under Alvaro Uribe reduced Colombian murders by 40%, a model now being replicated with success in El Salvador and Haiti.

Former Colombia n President Alvaro Uribe implemented a sustained strategy involving American intelligence, equipment, and political will that slashed the nation's homicide rate by roughly 40 percent. The country recorded nearly 28,000 homicides a year in 2000 before these decisive measures took effect. This proven formula is now generating even sharper results in El Salvador and is currently delivering similar outcomes in Colombia. American involvement is essential to help finish the job before those hard-won gains slip away.

El Salvador Drastically Reduces Murder Rate

President Nayib Bukele successfully drove El Salvador's homicide rate down from 103 per 100,000 residents in 2015 to just 1.3 per 100,000 in 2025. This dramatic shift resulted in only 82 murders recorded in an entire year. Under Bukele's command, security forces have removed more than 80,000 suspected gang members from the streets. The success of this domestic security model has attracted international attention and expansion.

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Haiti Operation Destroys Gang Headquarters

By late 2026, Bukele exported this decisive security model to Haiti following an ambush on four Salvadoran technicians. He subsequently deployed more than 2,000 troops to Port-au-Prince to restore order. Salvadoran helicopters swiftly destroyed the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang and the residence of its leader, Wilson Joseph, in Croix-des-Bouquets. The strike killed roughly 20 operatives from the violent organization.

Impact On Haitian Civilians And Displacement

For Haitian civilians long trapped by gangs that have murdered thousands, this operation marked the first real chance in years to reclaim their neighborhoods. Over a million people have been displaced by the ongoing violence. The intervention provided immediate relief to citizens suffering under the control of armed groups. The removal of key gang leaders disrupts the command structure that has sustained the chaos.

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Replicating The Colombian Security Model

The strategy that reduced Colombian murders by 40 percent relied on a combination of intelligence and political resolve. Uribe's administration utilized American resources to implement these tactics effectively. The same approach is now being applied in neighboring and regional contexts. Sustained pressure on criminal organizations prevents them from regrouping.

Future Of Regional Security Cooperation

America must join these two countries and help finish the job before those hard-won gains slip away. The successful transfer of security protocols from Colombia to El Salvador and then to Haiti demonstrates a scalable model. Continued support ensures that local leaders can maintain the reduced crime rates achieved through force and strategy. The elimination of 80,000 suspected gang members in El Salvador sets a precedent for regional stability.