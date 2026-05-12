American Idol Season 24 Finale: Hannah Harper crowned the new winner

Hannah Harper, a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom from Missouri, was crowned the new 'American Idol' on Monday night. She is the first female country singer since Carrie Underwood in season four to win the show. The season 24 finale saw Keyla Richardson eliminated from the show, and Jordan McCullough, a worship director from Tennessee, was the runner-up.

After an exciting season full of hope and heartache, season 24 of ' American Idol ' came down to two singers. The top three were narrowed down to only two when Keyla Richardson was eliminated from the show in Monday night's finale.

That meant the final two contestants were Jordan McCullough -- a 27-year-old worship director from Tennessee, and Hannah Harper -- a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom from Missouri. The judges -- Carrie Underwood, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan -- watched this season's singers up their games week after week and were proud to see the three in the finale. Hannah Harper was crowned the new 'American Idol' on Monday night.

Harper, the Missouri wife and mother of three, is the first female country singer since Carrie Underwood in season four to win 'American Idol.

' With tears streaming down her face and confetti in her hair, Harper performed one final time after she won, joined on stage by her fellow contestants and judges. Jordan McCullough, the runner-up, left his heart out on the stage and expressed his gratitude for the moment. Keyla Richardson, a music teacher from Florida, skipped the post-show press but made it to third place. The judges advised the finalists to seize the moment and work hard.

Building a career is the hardest thing you'll ever do in your life, they said. The show ended with the final three contestants, who were all in their own space and had different voices and tools in their tool bags. The judges asked the finalists what they had next and what they were going to do next. Copyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved





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American Idol Hannah Harper Jordan Mccullough Keyla Richardson Worship Director Stay-At-Home Mom Country Singer Carrie Underwood Lionel Ritchie Luke Bryan Final Three Contestants Building A Career Seize The Moment Work Hard

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