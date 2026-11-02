American Horror Story Season 14 Starts Anew After Season 13 Finale Concludes

American Horror Story season 14 abandons the season 13 storyline despite the finale wrapping up the Satan battle. Discover the implications for the FX anthology series and its future direction.

The conclusion of American Horror Story season 13 marks the end of the long-awaited battle between the witch coven and Satan, yet it creates a significant narrative hurdle for the upcoming season 14. FX announced that the anthology series will not continue the storyline established in the finale, forcing creators to discard the complex plot threads involving Cordelia Foxx and her allies. This decision means the elaborate crossover event that promised to unify previous seasons will not carry over into the next installment.

Season 13 Finale Wraps Up Satan Arc

The season 13 finale definitively closed the chapter on the conflict between Mallory and Cordelia's coven against Mr. Nas, identified as Satan, and his son Ben, the Antichrist. The overstuffed episode condensed multiple temporal jumps and mythological events into a single runtime. It featured time travel sequences, depictions of the Salem witch trials, and the complete narrative of Madison's pregnancy and birth. The ritual performed in the finale successfully ended the Devil's reign, providing a finality that leaves no room for continuation.

Also read Fallout Season 2 Star Walton Goggins American Ultra Free Plex Stream November

Creators Abandon Anthology Continuity Plans

Showrunners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk opted not to use the season 13 cliffhanger as a launchpad for season 14. Earlier marketing touted this season as a massive cast reunion intended to merge storylines from Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Hotel, Cult, and Apocalypse. The intention was to drop the standalone anthology format temporarily for a two-part send-off. However, the renewal for season 14 necessitates a reset, rendering the promises to resolve unfinished plots from earlier seasons moot.

Stakeholder Reactions to Narrative Shift

Fans anticipated that the chaotic and surreal nature of season 13 would evolve into a satisfying conclusion for the interconnected universe. Critics noted that the show's critical decline made this shift necessary, as season 12 achieved the lowest ratings in the series history. The failure to maintain momentum from the finale into the next season suggests a strategic pivot away from the risky crossover experiment. This approach prioritizes fresh starts over long-term character arcs that began with Cordelia Foxx.

Advertisement

Impact on Future FX Anthology Strategy

The reset signals that American Horror Story will return to its traditional format with a new story for season 14. This move mirrors issues seen in season 12, Delicate, which ended with a confusing and overstuffed finale despite being a self-contained adaptation. The recurring pattern of cramming too many plot threads into final episodes has left audiences with unsatisfying conclusions. Season 14 must now establish a new identity without the benefit of the established crossover mythology.

What Comes Next for the Series

Season 14 will begin entirely anew, ignoring the events of the season 13 finale. The series remains a staple of small-screen horror on the FX network. Creators must now develop a fresh concept that can recapture the groundbreaking appeal the franchise held in the early 2010s. The departure from the Satan storyline confirms that the anthology will continue to reinvent itself every season rather than building a permanent connected universe.