American Horror Story Season 13 Fails Due to Runtime Constraints

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story Season 13 collapses under 30-minute episode constraints, wasting its return cast and dark premise in a rushed narrative.

Fans of long-running television series often learn to tolerate inconsistent quality, yet the latest iteration of American Horror Story has crossed a new threshold of disappointment. Ryan Murphy's anthology series, which has entertained audiences for over a decade, recently released its thirteenth season with the promise of a significant creative resurgence. However, the reception has been overwhelmingly negative, marking a sharp decline from the cultural impact of earlier installments. The core issue appears to be structural, with the decision to shorten episode runtimes severely undermining the narrative potential.

Structural Failures in Episode Pacing

The primary mechanism behind the season's failure is the specific runtime format chosen for the thirteen episodes. Each installment was allotted approximately thirty minutes of screen time, and in some cases, even less duration. This structural constraint forced the writers and directors to rush through complex plot points that require significant development time. The shortened format meant that character arcs and supernatural events could not breathe, leading to a narrative that felt fragmented and unsatisfying to viewers who expected depth.

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Cast Return and Promised Storyline

The announcement that the original cast members would return generated substantial excitement among the fanbase prior to the premiere. Viewers anticipated a nostalgic celebration of the show's legacy, bringing together beloved characters for a high-stakes confrontation. The premise hinted at an enormous threat, positioning Satan as the central antagonist in what was marketed as the ultimate evil. This setup promised a difficult challenge for the coven, setting the stage for a dramatic and engaging season that many hoped would reclaim the series' former glory.

Narrative Inconsistencies and Character Arcs

Despite the strong setup, the execution of the plot introduced numerous logical gaps and rushed resolutions. Paul Anthony Kelly, who portrayed Satan, suddenly abandoned an extremely dangerous plan without a sensible narrative justification. Meanwhile, Ashley, played by Elle Chapman, died without any explanation regarding her character's nature or significance. These abrupt plot developments left viewers confused and disconnected from the emotional stakes of the story.

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Further complicating the narrative, Madison and Ben, portrayed by Emma Roberts and Joey Pollari respectively, fell in love overnight. This rapid romantic development was followed immediately by Madison giving birth to a baby in what felt like a blink of an eye. The pacing of these personal storylines felt artificial and forced, prioritizing speed over character growth. Consequently, the audience struggled to invest in the relationships that were central to the coven's dynamics.

Mystical Plot Points and Unresolved Endings

The magical elements of the series also suffered from rushed storytelling. Mallory, played by Billie Lourd, traveled back in time and quickly figured out how to defeat Mr. Nas without sufficient explanation of the mechanics involved. Additionally, Cordelia, portrayed by Sarah Paulson, died and came back to life repeatedly. This occurrence felt repetitive and diminished the impact of her sacrifices, making her resurrection seem like a trivial plot device rather than a meaningful event.

The final episodes of the season were particularly disastrous, with the finale ranking among the worst television episodes ever produced. The resolution felt underwhelming, making the witches' power and impact seem insignificant. Satan's defeat lacked tension, contradicting the earlier promise of an unstoppable evil. The abrupt ending left many plot threads unresolved and failed to provide the closure expected from a season finale.

Future Implications for the Anthology Series

Ryan Murphy has expressed his desire to keep the series going, but continuing to produce new stories without addressing these core issues will not succeed. The decision to release new episodes annually for the sake of quantity rather than quality is unsustainable. If the creative team does not figure out what is going wrong with the show's structure, future seasons will likely face similar criticism. The potential for a successful return remains, but only if the fundamental pacing problems are resolved in subsequent installments.