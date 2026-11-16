American Horror Story Decline and Top Horror TV Series That Surpassed It

An analysis of how American Horror Story lost its original magic and a look at six horror series that have surpassed it, including works by Mike Flanagan and the Duffer Brothers.

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story first captivated audiences with its inaugural season, Murder House , which introduced an all-star cast including Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Jennifer Lange, Sarah Paulson, and Frances Conroy. This initial installment was genuinely compelling, successfully balancing horror, drama, and emotional depth within a self-contained narrative framework. The show evoked nostalgia for classic anthology series like The Twilight Zone while delivering a modern and fresh experience that felt unique and timeless.

American Horror Story Evolution Into Campy Crossover

For several years, American Horror Story continued to reinvent itself, attracting major stars such as Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, and Angela Bassett, while also elevating the careers of actors like Evan Peters and Emma Roberts. The anthology format initially promised longevity for the franchise, allowing it to remain relevant through constant thematic shifts. However, the show eventually began to feel like a caricature of its former self, relying heavily on the allure of fan-favorite actors and stunt casting to generate buzz.

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The horror elements became increasingly campy and less genuinely terrifying, with new stories attempting to recapture original magic by connecting to previous seasons. This trend reached a peak in season 13, which served as a massive crossover of the first five seasons, as well as the separate series Cult and Apocalypse . The storyline connecting these ambitious elements was thin, and despite returning fan-favorite actors, the season felt disconnected from the show's own plot.

Mike Flanagan Redefined Horror Television Standards

While American Horror Story once stood as a pillar of the horror television landscape, other shows have since surpassed its example. Mike Flanagan has emerged as the definitive king of horror television, with a filmography ranging from Midnight Mass to the latest adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie . His early TV projects, particularly The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor , functioned as elevated horror anthologies that set a new standard for the genre.

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The Haunting of Hill House , inspired by Shirley Jackson's novel, was an immediate hit that established Netflix as a serious player in limited series horror. The show took extensive creative liberties with the source material to deliver a story that was simultaneously gothic and contemporary. Similarly, The Haunting of Bly Manor , while technically a separate show, shared the same title format, theme music, and tagline, creating a cohesive anthology of modernized gothic adaptations.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Netflix Horror

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen represents Netflix's first major horror limited series following Mike Flanagan's migration to Prime Video. Produced by the Duffer Brothers, this series demonstrated that the platform could maintain the high quality standards set by Flanagan's previous works. The narrative initially relied on the unsettling tone surrounding Rachel, played by Camila Morrone, as she prepared for her wedding with a gut feeling that something was wrong.

The series evolved into a rich, intertwined story about love, family dysfunction, and tall tales coming to life. Morrone delivered a down-to-earth performance that made her character's intuition believable, supported by compelling turns from Jennifer Jason Leigh and Adam DiMarco. The show delivered on its ominous title in a way that felt earned, balancing heartache with genuine horror to create a memorable viewing experience.

From Combines Folk Horror with Mystery and Terror

From stands out as one of the most memorable folk horror series made in recent years, set in a quaint yet terrifying, inescapable town. The series features flesh-eating nocturnal monsters, time travel, and an ancient, shapeshifting trickster, utilizing classic horror imagery in a completely new way. It has drawn frequent comparisons to Lost due to its strange premise and laundry list of unsolved mysteries.

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Despite these comparisons, From is definitively scarier, giving equal attention to the genuine terror faced by the townspeople and the overarching mystery of why they were brought there. By prioritizing immediate visceral fear alongside long-term narrative hooks, From has established itself as a superior example of modern horror storytelling compared to the declining formula of earlier anthology franchises.