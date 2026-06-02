Paul Anthony Kelly offered a quick update on how filming is going with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13.

Paul Anthony Kelly offered a quick update on how filming is going with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13. Season 13, it's looking more and more like AHS 13 is going to be an epic crossover of all of the previous seasons – with"Coven" possibly serving as the linking device.

While there are a lot of really cool rumors and speculation rumbling around out there,offered an update on how things are going. Revealing that he"knew for a little while" that he was joining the AHS Universe, Kelly admitted that it was difficult keeping it a secret while speaking with PEOPLE during Monday night's Gotham TV Awards.

Regarding what he knows about the season, Kelly admitted that the show's creators like to keep too many details from getting out and that he started filming this week. The actor seemed surprised to hear that SARAH PAULSON, BILLIE LOURD,GABOUREY SIDIBE,BILLIE LOURD, EVAN PETERS, PAUL ANTHONY KELLY, EMMA ROBERTS, ANGELA BASSETT, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number.

Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await?

Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Paul Anthony Kelly offered a quick update on how filming is going with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13.

Reports are that Amazon has decided not to move forward with a new Stargate series from Martin Gero, and EPs Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. With filming expected to kick off this summer, The Pitt star Patrick Ball offered some insight into where he's at with Season 3 prep. Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner sure sounds like she's working on more than one season, and teases Lara Croft having a"toxic" element.

Donald Trump announced that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24th at The Waldorf Astoria. Vought's PR campaign rolled on in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, with Homeland returning to its original name, Voughtland. Paul Anthony Kelly offered a quick update on how filming is going with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13.

Reports are that Amazon has decided not to move forward with a new Stargate series from Martin Gero, and EPs Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. With filming expected to kick off this summer, The Pitt star Patrick Ball offered some insight into where he's at with Season 3 prep. Tomb Raider star Sophie Turner sure sounds like she's working on more than one season, and teases Lara Croft having a"toxic" element.

Heated Rivalry is now available on your preferred digital service and will get 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases in April 2027. Donald Trump announced that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24th at The Waldorf Astoria.





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