American Heritage Ship Takes On Water After Collision Near Port of New Orleans

Governor Jeff Landry responds as the American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage suffers hull damage following a tanker collision on the Mississippi River, affecting 129 passengers.

A river cruiser carrying nearly 150 individuals is currently taking on water near the Port of New Orleans, prompting immediate rescue efforts and high-level government response. The incident involving the American Cruise Lines vessel American Heritage began around 12:30 p.m. on Friday when a tanker collided with the passenger ship. Emergency services have since secured the area and begun moving affected passengers to safety.

Collision Details and Immediate Response

The Port of New Orleans press secretary confirmed that the American Heritage was docked on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place at the time of the impact. Officials stated that the ship had docked just two hours prior to the collision to begin the process of passenger disembarkation. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the cruiser, causing significant damage that allowed water to flood the vessel. The Port of New Orleans report indicates that there were about 129 passengers aboard, in addition to crew members, when the accident occurred.

Also read Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Riverboat in New Orleans; 129 Aboard, Rescues Ongoing

Government and Mayor Communications

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has confirmed he was aware of the situation and was heading to New Orleans to oversee the emergency response. His presence underscores the severity of the incident and the need for coordinated state-level support. Meanwhile, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno's communication team reported that multiple individuals have been rescued from the sinking ship. The local government is working closely with federal and state agencies to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew involved in the maritime accident.

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Evacuation Procedures and Passenger Safety

Emergency response teams were conducting rescue and response operations on the scene to prevent further casualties. Passengers were being brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building to wait for further instructions and medical evaluation. The evacuation process was prioritized to ensure that all 129 passengers and the crew were accounted for and removed from the unstable vessel. Authorities have not yet released specific details regarding the number of injuries, but the focus remains on stabilizing the situation and providing immediate care to those affected.

Ongoing Investigation and Next Steps

This is a breaking news story with continued updates as investigators work to determine the exact cause of the collision between the Atlantic Asphalt tanker and the American Heritage. Officials are expected to release more information as the rescue operations conclude and the ship is assessed for structural integrity. The Port of New Orleans will likely suspend normal operations in the affected area until the incident is fully resolved. Residents and travelers are advised to monitor official channels for further developments regarding the Mississippi River traffic and port closures.