American Heritage Riverboat Capsizes After Asphalt Tanker Collision in New Orleans

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirms all aboard the American Heritage are safe after an asphalt tanker collision capsized the vessel on the Mississippi River.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed Friday that all passengers and crew members aboard the American Heritage river cruise ship were accounted for following a dramatic collision on the Mississippi River. An asphalt tanker named Atlantic Asphalt lost control and capsized the docked vessel around 12:30 p.m., prompting a massive emergency response and drawing national attention to the waterway accident.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

According to the Port of New Orleans, the Atlantic Asphalt was striking the American Heritage while it sat at the dock. The riverboat had tied up approximately two hours earlier to allow passengers to disembark before the tanker hit. The impact caused the vessel to take on water rapidly and roll onto its side, sending passengers into the river as the deck tipped dangerously toward the water.

Also read Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Riverboat in New Orleans; 129 Aboard, Rescues Ongoing

Thirty-two passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment after the incident. Mayor Moreno reported that none of the injured individuals were in critical condition and confirmed that no fatalities occurred during the accident. The severity of the collision was evident as some passengers surfaced wearing life jackets, while others climbed railings to escape the sinking ship.

Rescue Operations and Volunteer Efforts

New Orleans Fire and Emergency Services released radio traffic from the scene, revealing that the Atlantic Asphalt struck the American Heritage with significant force. Private vessels already on the river responded quickly to the crisis, pulling more than a dozen people out of the water before official rescue teams fully coordinated the operation.

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CBS News reported that passengers hurried off the vessel as it began to roll, with many escaping via life jackets or by climbing to higher ground on the tilting deck. The rapid response from volunteer boat operators in the area played a critical role in ensuring that everyone survived the capsizing event without major injury.

Political Figures and Official Statements

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry flew to New Orleans to inspect the aftermath and spoke with reporters about the survival of those aboard. He described the outcome as a literal miracle, specifically pointing to the ages of the passengers on the boat as a factor in their survival rates during the emergency evacuation.

Gov. Landry stated that he contacted Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin first to coordinate federal support. President Donald Trump called shortly after the conversation with Mullin, offering the state of Louisiana whatever resources were needed to handle the situation and support the investigation.

Investigation Hurdles and Next Steps

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a Go Team to the scene on Saturday morning to begin their preliminary investigation into the cause of the collision. The Atlantic Asphalt measures 160 meters in length, which is roughly twice the length of the 81-meter paddlewheeler it struck, raising questions about maneuverability in the docking area.

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Rep. Troy Carter, representing Louisiana's District in the U.S. House of Representatives, noted that the investigation faces a significant delay. The Federal Aviation Authority halted every flight in the country on Friday afternoon due to a communication problem at air traffic control centers, which has held up the NTSB investigators from arriving at the scene.