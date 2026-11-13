American Heritage Cruise Ship Sinks After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

The American Heritage sank into the Mississippi River after a tanker collision in New Orleans. All 129 passengers and crew were evacuated from the vessel during the incident on Friday.

Disaster struck the Mississippi River in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday when the American Heritage paddle wheel pleasure boat began sinking after colliding with a tanker. The vessel, operated by American Cruise Lines, was docked at a terminal with 129 people on board when the impact occurred shortly after midday. The collision caused the cruise ship to capsize rapidly, creating a chaotic scene that alarmed local authorities and passengers alike.

Collision Details and Immediate Evacuation

The American Heritage was docked at the Port of New Orleans for two hours to facilitate passenger disembarkation when the Atlantic Asphalt struck it. The impact caused the ship to list heavily and begin taking on water, prompting an immediate evacuation of all individuals on board. According to the Port of New Orleans, the river cruiser was stationary at the time of the allision, which is the maritime term for a vessel striking a stationary object.

Also read Tanker Strikes Docked American Heritage Cruise Ship in New Orleans, 129 Passengers Evacuated

Emergency responders acted swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved. WDSU reported that twelve people were in the water awaiting rescue, while other passengers clung to railings as the ship tilted. A live feed from WVUE captured the American Heritage half-submerged in the river, illustrating the severity of the structural failure. Authorities confirmed that multiple individuals had already been rescued from the water, though the total number of injuries remained unconfirmed at the time of the initial reports.

Official Statements and Investigation Status

A spokesperson for the Port of New Orleans emphasized that the safety of passengers, crew members, and first responders was the immediate priority during this active and evolving incident. Officials stated that the cause of the allision between the cruise line and the tanker has not yet been determined. The Port committed to providing additional updates as more information becomes available and verified by investigators.

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American Cruise Lines released a statement confirming that the American Heritage was involved in a collision while docked in New Orleans. The company noted that they are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to manage the aftermath. The statement highlighted that guests and crew were successfully evacuated, expressing deep concern for everyone involved. The company promised to share more information as it becomes available to the public and media outlets.

Political Response and Regional Impact

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry acknowledged the severity of the situation, confirming that he is aware of the incident and is currently heading to the scene to assess the situation. His presence underscores the state government's attention to the safety of Louisiana residents and visitors. The involvement of the Governor suggests a high level of administrative focus on the rescue operations and subsequent investigation into the maritime accident.

The collision has had immediate consequences for local transportation infrastructure. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced that all ferry services across the Mississippi River have been temporarily suspended due to the incident. This suspension disrupts daily commutes and tourism activities in the area, highlighting the broader impact of the accident beyond the cruise ship itself. Authorities have not yet specified how long the ferry services will remain halted.

Witness Accounts and Passenger Safety

Disturbing images circulated on social media showed passengers aboard the American Cruise Lines holding on to railings for their lives as the ship started to capsize. In another video, the cruise line was seen being pulled into the water as the tanker scraped past the dock. Police officers were observed running along the dock as terrified passengers screamed and sought safety.

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While it is unclear if anyone was seriously injured, the psychological impact on the 129 passengers and crew members is significant. The chaotic nature of the event, with people falling into the river and clinging to the sinking vessel, has left a lasting impression on witnesses. The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency services continue to work together to ensure that all individuals are accounted for and receive necessary medical attention if required. The investigation into the precise mechanics of the collision and the condition of the Atlantic Asphalt will likely continue for some time.