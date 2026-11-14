US Coast Guard Captain Reveals Atlantic Asphalt Tanker Steering Failure Caused New Orleans Cruise Ship Capsiz

The American Heritage cruise ship capsized in New Orleans after being struck by the Atlantic Asphalt tanker. All 180 passengers and crew were rescued in a 'miracle on the Mississippi' with no fatalities reported despite 32 hospitalizations.

The United States Coast Guard has officially identified steering failure as the primary cause of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collision that capsized the American Heritage cruise ship in the Mississippi River near New Orleans. Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham confirmed this development in a statement to the New Orleans Advocate, marking a pivotal shift in the investigation into the disaster.

The tanker struck the five-story vessel shortly after midday on Friday, causing the American Heritage to list heavily and flip onto its side. This mechanical failure resulted in dozens of passengers being dumped into the river, yet the swift response of emergency services prevented any loss of life. The incident occurred while the ship was docked for two hours at the Port of New Orleans.

Also read Mississippi River Pleasure Boat Sinks After Tanker Collision in New Orleans

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno provided a comprehensive update on the aftermath, confirming that all 180 people aboard were rescued by Friday around 4pm local time. She emphasized that zero individuals remain unaccounted for, describing the outcome as a miracle given the severity of the vessel capsizing and remaining half-submerged in the water.

Thirty-two passengers from the American Heritage were transported to local hospitals for treatment following the crash. Mayor Moreno clarified that none of the injuries were critical, with the majority of those treated suffering from minor trauma. Among the patients were two New Orleans Harbor Police officers who had heroically dove into the turbulent river to assist passengers.

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Disturbing video footage captured the moments before the impact, showing a couple filming from their cabin balcony as the green and red Atlantic Asphalt tanker headed directly toward the docked cruise ship. The recording captures a loud clanking sound followed by a chain going taut, before the couple realizes the imminent collision and flees inside as the crash occurs.

The 520-foot Atlantic Asphalt specializes in transporting asphalt and bitumen, with its final destination listed as New Orleans. It was sailing under a flag for the Marshall Islands when the steering malfunction occurred. Mayor Moreno noted that prior to striking the American Heritage, the tanker had narrowly missed hitting a busy bridge carrying 160,000 vehicles daily.

American Cruise Lines stated it is coordinating closely with the Coast Guard and local authorities to support the guests and crew. The company expressed deep concern for everyone involved while working to secure hotel rooms for those stranded by the incident. The American Heritage was in the midst of an eight-day cruise to various destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Federal response efforts were briefly complicated by an FAA nationwide ground stop affecting all US flights due to extraordinary circumstances. Congressman Troy Carter noted that this ground stop initially impacted NTSB search-and-rescue efforts, though the restriction was lifted shortly before 8:30pm. This delay highlighted the chaotic nature of the immediate response phase.

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President Donald Trump publicly praised the US Coast Guard on Truth Social for their incredible job in handling the rescue operation. He emphasized the fortunate outcome, noting that incredibly nobody was killed by this major collision despite the vessel flipping onto its side.

Devon Flanagan, a worker at the Port of New Orleans, described the scene as absolute chaos as he witnessed various ships and barges attempting to help passengers in the water. He observed the ship on its side with people still in the river, creating a convoluted and urgent rescue environment for first responders.