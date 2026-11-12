American Giant to Open Men’s Store in Williamsburg

American Giant debuts its Williamsburg store on Nov. 21, offering men's essentials, U.S.-made brands, exclusive collaborations, and in-house creations.

, at 85 Metropolitan Avenue, is slated to debut on Nov. 21. It will carry a curated selection of the company’s, T-shirts, Henleys, denim and basics, alongside a rotating assortment of footwear, accessories and lifestyle goods from other independent American brands.

Limited runs of the hoodies in women’s sizing will also be available. , Randolph Eyewear, Juniper Ridge home and body care products, all of which share the same appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. The store will serve as a testing ground for new ideas, from limited-edition graphic T-shirts pressed in-house to exclusive collaborations and small-scale events designed to connect customers with the people behind the brands.

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“We started American Giant with the belief that we could make exceptional clothing right here in the United States,” said, founder and chief executive officer. “That belief hasn’t changed, and we’re always looking for new ways to bring it to life. This new storefront gives us the opportunity to get closer to our customers, try new things and create a space that celebrates the people making great products in America today. ” This marks the third store for American Giant.

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