American founder of 'anti-woke' PR agency claims she was 'falsely accused' of racial hate crime in London

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, accepted a conditional caution over the incident outside Bond Street tube station in Mayfair last October. She claims that British Transport Police targeted her because she is a friend of President Donald Trump and was on the shortlist to become his official press spokeswoman before the job went to Karoline Leavitt.

The American founder of the world's first 'anti-woke' PR agency has spoken out about being 'falsely accused' of a racial hate crime in London . Melissa Rein Lively , 40, accepted a conditional caution over the incident outside Bond Street tube station in Mayfair last October.

British Transport Police agreed to drop the original charge of assault by beating in exchange for Ms. Rein Lively's plea - which amounted to an admission that a criminal offence took place - and her agreement to pay £910 to her victim. The blonde businesswoman was walking back to her hotel alongside her fiance, German financier Philipp Ostermann, when the pair became involved in an altercation with sisters Sabba and Mariam Javed.

Police claim Mr Ostermann, 37, allegedly racially abused the Javed sisters, shouting 'You bloody Indians, watch where you're going, you shouldn't be here.

' Mr Ostermann has pleaded not guilty to two racially aggravated public order offences and one additional public order offence and will appear for trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in November. Ms Rein Lively claims that British Transport Police targeted her because she is a friend of President Donald Trump and was on the shortlist to become his official press spokeswoman before the job went to Karoline Leavitt.

She believes there was pressure within the police to turn this into a symbolic or politically-charged case. Ms Rein Lively is planning to sue British Transport Police who, she alleges, pressed charges against her because of her well-publicised support for Mr Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda which led to her founding America First PR, the world's first 'anti-woke' PR firm which specialises in representing right-leaning companies and personalities.

Ms Rein Lively was in London because her fiance, who works in private equity, was speaking at a conference. She had flown in from Miami, where she has a home, and Mr Ostermann arrived from Germany: 'We hadn't seen each other in a while so we arranged to meet in London. We went to the hotel in Mayfair and then for an early dinner to Cecconi's restaurant.

' At around 7.30pm on October 11 the altercation took place as the couple walked back through affluent Mayfair to their hotel. According to police Ms Rein Lively and Mr Ostermann were drunk and stumbled into the Javed sisters, one of whom was pushing a baby in a wheelchair.

Police reports claim a scuffle ensued during which Ms Rein Lively pulled the hair of one of the sisters 'in a forceful manner' before Mr Ostermann slurred the comment about the women being 'bloody Indians' and allegedly threatened them with pepper spray. Ms Rein Lively vehemently challenges the police account. She claims CCTV footage - which has yet to be made public - will back up her account. Ms Rein Lively is not your typical American tourist.

She has a strong online presence, largely in part to an incident that took place in 2020 at the height of the pandemic when she filmed herself pulling face masks off a supermarket display. That outburst made her a hero to many Trump supporters opposed to America's strict mask and lockdown laws but it also led to her receiving death threats





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