American Fork Police Arrest YouTuber Reckless Ben Amid Lego Dispute Controversy

Body camera footage captures the arrest of YouTuber Ben Schneider (Reckless Ben) in American Fork, Utah, following repeated confrontations with a Lego resale company over a $200,000 collection. Police Chief Cameron Paul clarifies that law enforcement's role was to enforce statutes on stalking and picketing, not to adjudicate the underlying business dispute.

Body camera footage has emerged showing American Fork police arresting YouTuber Ben Schneider, known as Reckless Ben , and his associates outside an Airbnb while serving a warrant.

The incident is part of a larger viral dispute involving an alleged $200,000 Star Wars Lego collection. Schneider has been producing a series of videos advocating for Bryan Mansell, who claims his family's Lego collection was stolen by Bricks and Minifigs, a Utah-based Lego resale company. According to the videos, Mansell left his Legos at an Oregon franchise under a consignment agreement.

When the corporate entity transferred the store to a new owner in American Fork, Utah, Mansell allegedly did not receive payment or his Legos back. In response, Schneider traveled to American Fork to confront the company's owner, Josh Johnson. His actions included speaking with employees, placing banners over the company's sign accusing it of theft, delivering a satirical award for "most Legos stolen," and filing multiple small-claims lawsuits.

He also created a mock company called "We Steal From Old People," mimicking Bricks and Minifigs' logo. On March 9 through March 12, Johnson called police multiple times to report Schneider's presence. American Fork Police Chief Cameron Paul addressed the situation, stating that Schneider's videos presented a skewed narrative. He detailed the four case numbers from Johnson's calls and explained the department's response.

Police ultimately arrested Schneider twice and charged him on March 27 with stalking, a class A misdemeanor, and targeted residential picketing, a class B misdemeanor. Chief Paul emphasized that the police role was to enforce Utah law, not to judge the underlying business dispute. He expressed empathy for those frustrated by the civil matter but stressed that the department's actions should not be seen as taking sides in that separate controversy.

Schneider has since criticized the police, alleging they lied about his arm being injured during a search and claimed they used an incomplete stop as a pretext for a traffic stop, though body camera video showed the vehicle did stop. He maintained he was acting in good faith to fulfill Oregon court requirements to file a lawsuit and accused Johnson of being the real criminal.

Some social media users have sided with Schneider, and a fake American Fork Police Department Facebook account has appeared, continuing the online debate





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Reckless Ben Lego Theft American Fork Police Bricks And Minifigs Stalking Charges

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