American Flag Collision Leaves Thousands Without Power

Businesses and residents in a Connecticut community have since regained power.

The report states that Brooke Hogan told police she had heard about a “botched” surgery and had suspicions regarding her father’s medical history. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling depart All Saints' Church following their wedding on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England.

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble today. Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 45, unveiled their royal portraits on Monday, just days after their June wedding. The first portrait shows the couple at their wedding venue, All Saints Church, in a village in Gloucestershire, England, on June 6.

Sperling wore a lace-covered Emilia Wickstead gown, custom Jimmy Choo heels, a tiara, earrings, and her engagement ring. Phillips wore a black suit with a light blue vest and striped pants. The second portrait captured the happy couple in the conservatory at Gatcombe Park, the home of Peter Phillips’ mother, Princess Anne, where the reception was held. The newly married couple were first spotted together in May 2024 while attending the Badminton Horse Trials together.

They got engaged in August 2025 and announced their wedding date earlier this year. This is both Phillips and Sperling’s second marriages. Phillips was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2021, with whom she shares two teenage daughters. He is the first of Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren to remarry.

Sperling, a National Health Service nurse, shares a daughter with her ex-husband, fitness instructor Antonio St. John Sperling. A city in Japan suspended all 94 of its primary and middle schools after a bear was sighted near a residential area on Saturday. Utsunomiya, a city about 60 miles north of Tokyo that has never had a bear sighting, announced it would cancel classes on Monday after a bear was seen near a park on Saturday evening.

The bear was last seen on Monday morning, less than a mile from a middle school. Bear attacks have become much more common in recent years, largely due to climate change, which has disrupted bears’ usual diets, and the depopulation of rural areas, which has pushed the animals closer to cities in search of food. In 2025, the country saw over 230 attacks and 13 deaths from bear attacks.

The Japanese government deployed troops to northern areas last year after bears attacked more than 60 people in Akita. Just last week, a bearselects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered.

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For a limited time, score free shipping on orders over $65. Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during VH1 Big in '05 - Red Carpet at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States. . The report states that Brooke told police she had heard about a “botched” surgery and had suspicions regarding her father’s medical history.

News of the report comes as the police departmentinto the wrestler on Friday, confirming that Hulk died from “an attended natural death” and that there was no evidence indicating “criminal wrongdoing related to his death. ” A July 2025 autopsy by authorities found that Hulk died from acute myocardial infarction and had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia .

During the initial meeting with the police, Brooke requested lab work related to her father’s death and inquired about conducting a private autopsy. The police officer said they were aware of the same unconfirmed allegations but explained they could not assist with the private autopsy request, as she would have to speak to Hulk’s wife, Sky Bollea. On August 21, a few weeks after the death, Brooke was called in to help “clarify some of the speculation in the public.

” At that time, she said she would not be available to talk until November and asked additional questions about the autopsy and the method of death investigation. She again inquired about the private autopsy, receiving the same response as before. One of the witnesses to his death was his occupational therapist, who allegedly claimed that Hulk had been a victim of medical malpractice.

The therapist stated that a surgeon during an earlier surgery allegedly “severed” Hulk’s phrenic nerve, which can cause serious breathing issues. The therapist also claimed that Hulk did not experience a “chest-clenching episode” and instead abruptly stopped breathing. A hiking trip in Montana’s Glacier National Park turned into a nightmare when a grizzly bear mauled and dragged a California man after a sudden encounter on a popular trail.

Daniel Crago, 32, was nearing the end of a hike on the Grinnell Glacier Trail on May 28 when he spotted what appeared to be a small bear. Moments later, he realized a much larger grizzly was just yards away on the mountainside above him. Before he could reach his bear spray, the animal charged. The bear clamped onto Crago’s right arm and dragged him an estimated 20 to 30 feet before releasing him.

Other hikers rushed to assist, with one doctor applying a tourniquet while others called for emergency help and tried to keep the bear at a distance. Crago was airlifted to a hospital and has since undergone multiple surgeries. Park officials believe loud rushing water may have prevented both the hiker and the bear from noticing each other before the attack. Several nearby areas remain closed because of heightened bear activity.

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In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.residents experienced severe power outages over the weekend after an American flag struck a transmission line. The Saturday night incident in Greenwich, caused by a storm in the area, led to a power outage affecting 5,000 people, with 3,000 having power restored within 20 minutes.

Before the flag, which sits atop a WWE building, could be removed on Sunday as planned, the storm caused a second impact, leading to an outage affecting an additionalpeople. Many businesses were forced to temporarily close due to the outage. The Greenwich Office of Emergency Management released a statement viaon June 7 to update the status of repairs, revealing that the peak of the issue “affected approximately 99% of Greenwich.

” According toKurt Busch, 47, had broken his silence following the death of his younger brother, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who died fromthat developed into sepsis at age 41. Having not posted since his brother’s passing, Kurt shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring photos of him and his brother.

“My heart is broken, but I know your spirit will always ride with me. Rest easy, little brother,” the post reads. The brothers, who had nearly a seven-year age gap between them, were “more than just fierce competitors,” according to Kurt’s tribute. As the only brother duo to each have 30 Cup wins, the Busches were the most decorated brothers in NASCAR.

In an infamous 2007 All-Star Challenge, the brothers crashed and didn’t speak to each other for months afterward, but, having been side by side for their entire lives and careers, ultimately made amends out of their shared admiration and respect. In his post, the older of the Busch brothers acknowledged the public support following his family’s loss.

“Thank you, everyone, for the well wishes, support, and love for my brother and our family. ”A flesh-eating parasite that was wiped out in the U.S. decades ago has turned up in two more locations in Texas, raising fresh alarm about the government’s ability to contain an outbreak that threatens the country’s cattle supply.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed two new cases of the New World screwworm—a fly whose larvae burrow into and devour the living tissue of warm-blooded animals—in a calf and a dog found hundreds of miles apart in separate Texas counties. That brings the total confirmed U.S. cases to four since the pest was first detected last week.

“While we address these instances that require immediate attention, and continue to sample suspected cases, we are simultaneously working to eradicate the pest entirely,” said Dudley Hoskins, the USDA’s marketing and regulatory undersecretary. The screwworm was eliminated from the U.S. in the 1960s but resurfaced in Mexico in late 2024 after decades of containment at the southern end of Panama. The government’s primary weapon against it is breeding sterile male flies to mate with wild females, which only mate once.

The USDA is also building a fly factory in Texas to ramp up that effortGrammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley, real name Mark Orabiyi, has died after a double stabbing in east London. The 35-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds in a garden in Silvertown shortly after 9 a.m. on June 5. Emergency services rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Orabiyi worked as a songwriter and producer on major international hits for artists including Dua Lipa, Khalid, Zendaya, HER, Kehlani and Flo, contributing to songs such as “Young Dumb & Broke,” “Who Do You Love,” “Lights On” and “Walk Like This. ” A second man, in his 20s, was also stabbed during the incident and remains in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police initially arrested three people on suspicion of murder.

One 27-year-old man has since been released on bail, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action. Several stars, including Stormzy, have paid tribute to Orabiyi.

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Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theA Hawaiian surfer has recalled the harrowing moment an 8-foot shark attacked him, tearing flesh off his legs before he bravely battled back to shore. Koa Smith, 38, was surfing off Oahu’s South Shore on May 30 when he suddenly felt himself being pulled from behind.

“It really did feel like somebody just came from behind, grabbed my ankle and pulled,” he toldWhen he turned, he saw the predator—which he believes was was a Galapagos shark. The attack left Smith with a deep 10-inch wound on his left calf and a 5-inch gash on his right foot.

“The whole side of my calf is pretty much wide open,” he said. Despite the severity of his injuries, Smith broke free, paddled to shore, and crawled onto the sand while calling for help. Bystanders rushed to assist and contacted emergency services. He has since undergone multiple surgeries at The Queen’s Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Officials confirmed two aggressive 8-foot sharks were seen in the area on the day of the attack and have warned people to stay out of the water until further notice. Shocking footage has emerged showing a plane crashing and bursting into flames moments after takeoff in the Dominican Republic. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed after the Gulfstream G200 Galaxy executive jet crashed at La Romana International Airport on Sunday.

The plane was heading to Texas to pick up MLB legend Yadier Molina when it reported issues and turned back to try to land. No passengers were on board the plane, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation confirmed in a statement. A video showing the moment of the crash and the ensuing huge fireball has gone viral on social media.

Molina, who spent his entire professional MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals, paid tribute to the two pilots who lost their lives in an Instagram story.

“My condolences to the pilots and their families. This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico,” Molina wrote.

“This is all so heartbreaking. ” An investigation has been launched into the crash. Molina was a two-time World Series winner with the Cardinals and is also a 10-time MLB All-Star catcher.





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