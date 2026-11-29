An American Eagle Flight 4928 operated by SkyWest Airlines veered off a wet taxiway at Provo Airport before departure. No injuries were reported, and passengers were safely transported back to the terminal before departing later on a replacement aircraft.

PROVO, Utah — An American Airlines flight bound for Dallas-Fort Worth veered off the taxiway ahead of departure at Provo Airport on Saturday. American Eagle Flight 4928, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was scheduled to depart Provo at 7:05 a.m. before it was delayed by the incident.

Photos shared with FOX 13 News by passengers onboard the plane showed the Bombardier CRJ700 off the taxiway while sitting in the rain under cloudy skies.

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"The airplane just slide off the road and shook a lot like its going to break or something, like it just drifted off the road and after that, everybody was in shock," said Igancio Martinez who was on that flight and described his experience to FOX 13 News. "The aircraft was taxiing at a low speed on a wet taxiway," SkyWest told FOX 13 News.