‘American Doctor,’ ‘You Can See Everything’ Top Cinema Eye Documentary Nominations

Po Si Teng's 'American Doctor' and Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's 'You Can See Everything' topped the Cinema Eye Honors noms with seven each.

Cinema Eye Honors recognizes outstanding artistic achievemet in nonfiction and documentary films and series.

“American Doctor” was recognized in Direction, Production, Original Score, Debut Feature, Audience Choice as well as receiving recognition in the Unforgettables category for the film’s onscreen collaborators Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa. “You Can See Everything” made Cinema Eye history as the first film to be nominated for Nonfiction Feature, Direction, Editing, Production, Cinematography and Original Score.

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It’s also competing for theThe other nominees for the top honor of Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature are “My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile,” “NAZA,” “Once Upon a Time in Harlem,” “Rehearsals for a Revolution” and “To Hold a Mountain. ” Meanwhile, Sara Dosa’s “Time and Water” was recognized with six nominations, including editing, score and visual design.

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See selected nominations below:Poh Si Teng, Kirstine Barfod, Reem Haddad, Chris Rentaria, Ibrahim Al Otla, Ramzy Haddad,Patrick Svaneberg Vejen, Jacob Langkjær Davidsen, Dr. Thaer Ahmad, Dr. Mark Perlmutter andJulia Loktev, Michael Taylor, Anna Nemzer, Ksenia Mironova, Elena Kostyuchenko and ValeriaOnce Upon a Time in HarlemRoland Mitchell, Mike Frank, Matthew J. Hoffman, and Bella RacklinPegah Ahangarani, Kaveh Farnam, Adria Mones, Arash Ashtiani, Neda Mohseni and DaniBiljana Tutorov, Petar Glomazić, Quentin Laurent, Rok Bicek, Eva Kraljević, George Cragg,You Can See EverythingAdam Locke-Norton, Ari Balouzian, Richard Carlos, Paul Hsu, Elizabeth Holmes, Billy Evans