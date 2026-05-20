The Trump administration delayed the evacuation and care of an American doctor with Ebola in Congo, instead transporting him to Germany. While citing the importance of ensuring the health and safety of American citizens, the administration faced criticisms for allowing the potential transmission of the disease. Early treatment and access to advanced supportive care are crucial measures for survivors of Ebola infections.

An American doctor who tested positive for Ebola in Congo was transported to Germany as the Trump administration resisted allowing his return to the U.S., delaying his evacuation and care.

The mainstay of Ebola treatment is early recognition of infection coupled with effective isolation and advanced supportive care, as an infection can progress rapidly to multi-organ failure. The 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak raised concerns about bringing infected individuals into the U.S., with major optics within the White House. The CDC officials assessed the missionary group's family twice before allowing their return, and U.S. authorities ensured they had not been exposed to a high-risk patient.

The U.S. has the capacity to care for Ebola patients, with multiple facilities established after the West Africa outbreak to treat dangerous pathogens





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