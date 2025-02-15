American Detained in Moscow for Alleged Cannabis Gummies

A U.S. citizen was detained at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow for allegedly carrying cannabis gummies. He faces potential charges and imprisonment. This incident follows the recent release of American Marc Fogel from Russian custody on drug charges.

A 28-year-old American citizen was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on February 7th after a K-9 unit with the Russia n Federal Customs Service detected something suspicious in his luggage. According to Russia 's TASS news agency, the man had arrived in Russia via Istanbul. A chemical analysis of the item found to contain narcotic substances from the cannabinoid group. The customs service reported that the American claimed his U.S.

doctor had prescribed the gummies, which were suspected to be cannabis gummies. He has been charged with smuggling narcotic drugs into the country and faces a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.This incident comes shortly after another U.S. citizen, Marc Fogel, was released from Russian custody on Tuesday in exchange for Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik. Fogel had been serving a 14-year prison sentence for drug possession charges stemming from his arrest in August 2021. His family and supporters maintained that the drugs were medically prescribed marijuana.Fogel's release echoes a similar case involving WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was detained in a Moscow airport in 2022 for vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils. She spent eight months in detention before being released. Both cases highlight the stringent drug laws in Russia and the potential risks for foreigners traveling to the country





