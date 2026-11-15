American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on fast-food face-offs and Oklahoma origins

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our national traits, trends, history and people. This time, test your knowledge of fast-food face-offs, Oklahoma origins and a lot more.

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: November 13, 2026 Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgages for 30 military families in Veterans Day tribute: 'A great sacrifice'American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on famous fragrances and concerning carry-onsFox News Digital's News Quiz: November 6, 2026Built from Scratch: How a family turned craft beer into a holiday traditionGreat relationships have 3 essential ingredients, and one factor that can ruin everythingVirginia parent speaks out against 'woke' Thanksgiving curriculumFlorida city drops St. Patrick’s parade, Pride event over state's anti-DEI lawVeteran runs 570 marathons on mission to support fellow veterans‘Single ingredient product’: How beef tallow is taking MAHA by stormAs Seen on FOX & Friends: Fun STEAM Toys for National STEAM Day The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people — including the latest news, events andCan you get all 8 questions right?

Isabella Bernabeo is a fall 2026 intern with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. She is studying journalism at New York University.