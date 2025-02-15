American Citizen Detained in Moscow for Alleged Possession of Cannabis Gummies

A 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport for allegedly carrying cannabis gummies. He faces potential imprisonment for smuggling narcotic drugs into Russia.

A U.S. citizen was detained at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow on February 7th after a K-9 unit with the Russian Federal Customs Service detected something in his luggage. The 28-year-old American, who arrived in Russia via Istanbul, was reportedly carrying cannabis gummies. According to Russia's TASS news agency, a chemical analysis revealed the presence of narcotic substances from the cannabinoid group. The detained individual claimed his U.S. doctor had prescribed the gummies.

He faces charges of smuggling narcotic drugs into the country and could potentially serve five to ten years in prison. This incident follows the recent release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel, who was detained in Russia on drug charges four years ago. Fogel was released on Tuesday in exchange for Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik, who had been detained by the U.S. government on cryptocurrency fraud charges. Fogel landed safely in the U.S. on Tuesday night. His case mirrored that of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who was released from Russia in 2022 after spending eight months detained for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis-derived oils. Griner was also detained at a Moscow airport upon returning to the country to play in a basketball league. The U.S. State Department confirmed awareness of the reports regarding the detained U.S. citizen but declined to provide further comment.





