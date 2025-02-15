American Citizen Arrested in Russia on Drug Smuggling Charges

Kalob Wayne Byers, a U.S. citizen, was apprehended at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on February 7th for allegedly carrying cannabis gummies. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of smuggling narcotic drugs into Russia.

Kalob Wayne Byers, a 28-year-old American citizen, was arrested in Russia on February 7th at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on charges of drug smuggling. According to Russia's TASS news agency, a K-9 unit with the Russian Federal Customs Service detected suspicious substances in Byers' luggage. Byers will remain in custody for 30 days pending further investigation, as reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the Moscow City Court's Press Office.

A photo released Saturday purportedly shows Byers appearing in court via video link. The U.S. State Department has yet to comment on the situation. Byers is accused of carrying cannabis gummies, which he claims were prescribed by his U.S. doctor. Russian authorities have charged him with smuggling narcotic drugs into the country, a crime that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The arrest comes shortly after another American citizen, Marc Fogel, was released from a Russian prison on Tuesday. Fogel had been detained for four years on drug charges, which his family and supporters maintained were for medically prescribed marijuana. His release was part of a prisoner exchange that saw Russian national Alexander Vinnik, detained by the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges, returned to Russia. Fogel's case highlights the ongoing tensions and complexities surrounding U.S.-Russia relations, particularly in the realm of legal matters





