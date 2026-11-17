The American Cancer Society recommends PSA tests every two years for men aged 50-69. New guidelines emphasize MRI follow-ups and annual testing for high-risk groups.

The American Cancer Society announced a significant shift in its medical protocol on November 12, issuing its first updated screening guidelines for prostate cancer in over ten years. The organization explicitly recommends that most men between the ages of 50 and 69 undergo a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test every two years to monitor for the disease.

New Screening Protocols for General Populations

Under the revised recommendations, men considered to be at higher risk must undergo annual testing starting earlier in life. Specifically, Black men and those with a family history of the disease should take the PSA blood test annually between the ages of 45 and 69. This change marks a decisive move away from previous advice, which advised patients to merely discuss the risks and benefits with their doctors before any routine testing occurred.

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Prostate cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers affecting men in the United States. The new guidelines clarify the utility of the PSA test, noting that while it detects a specific protein elevated in cancer patients, it does not provide a definitive diagnosis. Levels naturally rise with age or due to other conditions, necessitating further investigation for those with abnormal results.

Evolving Treatment Strategies and Clinical Evidence

William Dahut, the chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, explained that the update reflects a better understanding of the disease and modern treatment practices. In 2010, there was significant concern that the potential harms of screening outweighed the benefits, leading to hesitation in recommending routine tests. Dahut noted that the organization is now actively recommending screening because clinical approaches have evolved to prevent overtreatment.

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Previously, doctors often ordered immediate biopsies after spotting abnormal PSA levels and treated cancer aggressively with radiation therapy. Advisory groups had previously tempered their recommendations due to fears that patients were receiving unnecessary treatments. However, there is now greater awareness that elevated PSA results require careful follow-up, and some cancer forms are not aggressive enough to require immediate intervention.

Dahut highlighted new data supporting the effectiveness of PSA testing, citing a decades-long European study of approximately 160,000 men. The results, published last year, indicated that PSA testing reduced prostate cancer mortality by 13 percent. The tests are also noted for being quick to perform and process, offering a practical tool for early detection in a large population.

Contrasting Recommendations from Other Medical Bodies

The American Cancer Society's guidance diverges from the current stance of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a highly influential group whose recommendations often dictate insurance coverage. The task force currently advises that men should decide individually on PSA testing and states that clinicians should not screen men who do not express a preference. Their existing guidance dates back to 2018, and the group is currently in the process of updating its advice.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which convenes the task force, did not respond to requests for comment regarding these upcoming changes. Meanwhile, experts like Herbert Lepor, a professor of urology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, have welcomed the American Cancer Society's revision. Lepor praised the urology community for its commitment to more judicious biopsy and treatment practices.

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Diagnostic Pathways and Exclusions for Older Men

The updated guidelines provide a clear pathway for men with elevated PSA levels from an initial test. These individuals should undergo repeat PSA testing between two weeks and three months. If the results are confirmed as elevated, the guidelines mandate further testing via MRI to determine if a prostate biopsy is necessary. This structured approach aims to reduce anxiety and unnecessary invasive procedures.

The recommendations also specify exclusions for certain demographics. The American Cancer Society does not recommend screening for men aged 75 or older, nor for men who are not expected to live another ten years. Men in their 70s who are in good health may choose to continue testing but are advised to discuss the decision with their doctors first.

Early detection of prostate cancer is associated with a high survival rate. Symptoms that may indicate the presence of the disease include blood in the urine or semen, frequent urination, and trouble urinating. By refining the screening process, the American Cancer Society aims to balance the benefits of early detection with the risks of over-diagnosis and overtreatment.