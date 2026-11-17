Nigerian officials say an American basketball player abandoned two checked bags containing 75 pounds of cannabis before officers arrested him in a parking lot.

French troops secretly deployed inside Ukraine as ex-NATO chief praises Macron's 'guts'Ukraine hits Putin's prized bridge in record drone blitz as Kremlin tells lawmakers to prepare for 'victory'Mexico's cartel 'godfather' convicted in American DEA agent's murder dies at age 80TikToker arrested after big cat mauls teen to death during video shoot at private farmPutin's war machine tied to troubling recruitment of young women as new deals emergeInside Arab nation's battle against radicalism as top official warns of threat brewing on Europe's streetsEl Salvador-backed air assault destroys Haiti gang headquarters amid search for missing troopsFiery chaos erupts across Spain as protesters clash with police during massive nationwide strikeSYSTEM FAIL: Outages with bank systems, Microsoft and United Airlines fuel new fearsJesse Watters: This is a little eerieDisbanding NYPD’s Strategic Response Group will ‘cause chaos,’ NYC councilwoman warnsWe are being ‘litigated to death,’ but refuse to slow down: Tom HomanGreene Da'monte Khiree said he visited Nigeria to build basketball connections, but officials say his phone revealed evidence of drug trafficking.at a Nigerian airport last Wednesday after allegedly attempting to smuggle a large quantity of cannabis into the country in his luggage.

Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, a native of Savannah, Georgia, was linked to two checked bags containing 75 pounds of cannabis at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, according to Nigerian officials. Khiree reportedly arrived in Lagos aboard an Emirates flight from Thailand via Dubai. While at the airport, Khiree appeared to abandon two checked bags containing a potent strain of cannabis known as"loud," according to Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency .

Also read Classic American pantry staples are getting a major protein- and fiber-packed makeover

Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, was arrested at a Nigerian airport after officials linked him to two checked bags containing 75 pounds of cannabis.

Advertisement

"The suspect, who was placed under discreet surveillance upon arrival, was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage," officials said. FEDS SEIZE $6.4M WORTH OF COCAINE ABOARD OIL TANKER AT PORT OF LOS ANGELES, ARREST SUSPECTED CARTEL SMUGGLER Although Khiree claimed he was visiting Nigeria to build connections for his basketball career, a forensic examination of his phone reportedly uncovered "The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who claimed he has lived in Thailand since October 2025 where he plays professional basketball, said he came to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career," officials said.

"A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity. " FILE — Two checked bags at Lagos’ international airport contained 75 pounds of cannabis, along with tracking devices and the suspect’s name tags, officials said.