American Baby Trailer Reveals Teen Pregnancy Drama Starring Pniowsky and Henig

Ellen Rodnianski directs American Baby, a Texas-set drama about teenage pregnancy. The film stars Pniowsky and Henig, premiering November 14, 2026.

The independent feature film American Baby has officially unveiled its first official trailer, marking the directorial debut of filmmaker Ellen Rodnianski. This narrative drama explores the complex social dynamics surrounding an unplanned pregnancy in rural Texas. The production centers on the experiences of a young woman named Olivia as she navigates these challenges.

The film is helmed by producers Annika Dawson and Lucas Ford. Lucas Ford brings significant industry experience from previous work on major titles such as Backrooms and Stranger Things. They are joined by Rodnianski, with Danny Cohen and Len Blavatnik serving as executive producers for the project.

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American Baby follows Olivia, a young woman navigating an unplanned pregnancy in small town Texas. As she searches for the suddenly absent teenage father of her child, Oli faces growing isolation from her community. The story highlights the stigma attached to teenage pregnancy in conservative environments through her journey.

The American Baby trailer begins with Olivia dealing with the stress of teenage pregnancy while hiding it from her friends. The footage shows her at a school party meeting Toby, played by Heing, whom she gets intimate with. She is then shown being suspended from school due to the consequences of this encounter.

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Her friend is kicked out of the church choir for associating with her during this turbulent time. The trailer ends with her connecting with Toby, suggesting a complex relationship dynamic that will drive the remainder of the film's emotional arc. This sequence underscores the severe social repercussions faced by the characters.

Ahead of its wider premiere, the film won the Narrative Feature Audience Award at Austin Film Festival. It also secured the Grand Jury Texas Competition prize at Dallas International Film Festival. These accolades underscore the strong reception the film has received from both critics and audiences alike.

Lead actress Pniowsky previously starred in Apple TV's Me as Max. Before that, she starred in movies like The Rest of Us, He's Out There, and Arrival. She has also worked on TV shows like Channel Zero and Ten Days in the Valley, bringing extensive television experience to the role.

Henig is best known for playing Pootie_Shoe in Apple TV's Mythic Quest. He has also starred in shows like The Sinner, American Vandal, Alex, Inc. and movies like The Drop. His performance adds depth to the ensemble cast alongside other talented individuals with diverse backgrounds.

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Rodnianski has had several short films premiered at international film festivals, such as Growing Pains and Family Matters. Additional works include Zoe's Dumpling Crisis and Cinephile, which showcase her evolving directorial voice. These projects have established her reputation within the industry before taking on this feature-length project.

American Baby releases on November 14, 2026, at Roxy Cinema in New York. Filming took place across various locations in Texas, capturing the authentic atmosphere essential to the story's setting. The production team plans to hold a screening in Los Angeles later this month to generate further buzz.

This strategic rollout allows the filmmakers to build momentum among key markets before the nationwide distribution begins. The combination of festival awards, strong casting choices, and a compelling narrative ensures that American Baby is positioned as a significant entry in the independent drama genre.

Audiences can expect a thought-provoking exploration of youth, responsibility, and community judgment through this carefully crafted cinematic experience. The trailer effectively sets the stage for a grounded and realistic portrayal of small-town life.