American Baby Directed by Ellen Rodnianski Opens in New York on November 14, 2026

Ellen Rodnianski's directorial debut, American Baby, follows a Texas teen facing an unplanned pregnancy. The feature opens at Roxy Cinema in New York on November 14, 2026.

Ellen Rodnianski is making her directorial debut with American Baby, a feature film that will open at Roxy Cinema in New York on November 14, 2026. The movie is produced by Annika Dawson and Lucas Ford, with Ford also serving as a producer on Backrooms and Stranger Things. Rodnianski joins them as a producer, while Danny Cohen and Len Blavatnik are credited as executive producers. The story centers on Olivia, a young woman dealing with an unplanned pregnancy in a small town in Texas.

American Baby follows Olivia as she searches for the teenage father of her child, who has suddenly disappeared from her life. As she looks for him, Olivia faces growing isolation from the community around her. The film's central conflict is built on that pressure, with the pregnancy shaping how she is treated by friends, classmates, and local institutions.

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How the American Baby Trailer Frames Olivia's Story

The American Baby trailer opens with Olivia struggling with the stress of a teenage pregnancy while trying to keep it hidden from her friends. The footage then shows her at a school party, where she meets Toby, the character played by Henig. The two get intimate, and the trailer presents that moment as the start of the events that follow.

The trailer then shows Olivia being suspended from school. Her friend is also shown being removed from the church choir because of her association with Olivia. These scenes illustrate the social fallout the film explores, with the consequences reaching beyond Olivia herself. The trailer closes with Olivia reconnecting with Toby, setting up the search for the answers the story pursues.

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Rodnianski's direction is built around these small-town pressures rather than large-scale spectacle. The trailer focuses on everyday settings such as a school party, school discipline, and a church community, which are the places where Olivia's isolation becomes most visible to viewers.

Cast and Festival Recognition for American Baby

American Baby has already earned recognition on the festival circuit before its wider premiere. The film won the Narrative Feature Audience Award at Austin Film Festival. It also won the Grand Jury Texas Competition at Dallas International Film Festival, giving the picture two awards tied to Texas-based festivals.

The film's lead actress is Pniowsky, who previously starred in Apple TV's Me as Max. Before that, Pniowsky appeared in films including The Rest of Us, He's Out There, and Arrival, and worked on television series such as Channel Zero and Ten Days in the Valley. The source material spells the name of the actor who plays Toby in more than one way, with the trailer listing Heing and the cast biography listing Henig.

Henig is best known for playing Pootie_Shoe in Apple TV's Mythic Quest. The actor has also starred in the series The Sinner, American Vandal, and Alex, Inc., as well as the film The Drop. Rodnianski, meanwhile, has previously had several short films premiere at international film festivals, including Growing Pains, Family Matters, Zoe's Dumpling Crisis, and Cinephile.

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Release Plans and Screenings for American Baby

American Baby is scheduled to release on November 14, 2026, at Roxy Cinema in New York. The announced New York date is the first confirmed public release point for the feature in the source material.

The film was shot on location across Texas, reflecting the setting of its story. The producers have also planned a screening in Los Angeles this month, though the source does not provide a specific date for that event. Audiences in New York and Los Angeles will be among the first to see the film outside the festival circuit, where it has already been honored.