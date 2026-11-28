The two airplanes were taxiing for takeoff at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

An American Airlines plane en route to Dallas "clipped the wing" of another aircraft while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport just outside of Washington, DC late in the evening Nov. 27, according to federal transportation officials.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said it will investigate the incident. The other plane was heading to Chicago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 5:10 p.m. local time on Friday, November 27," the FAA said in an emailed statement. American Airlines said the two aircrafts, both Boeing 737-800s, were removed from service following the incident. Customers on both flights will depart later this evening, the airline said.