“Now they’re bringing the bags out, there is doo-doo on the bags,” an astonished passenger said in a viral TikTok video about the shocking ordeal.

American Airlines passengers were thrown into panicked rage after waiting two hours for their luggage to come out at an Atlanta airport — only for dozens of bags to be covered in a mysterious brown substanceThe soiled bags emerged on a carousel around 8:30 p.m. Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, reportedly two hours after American Airlines Flight 2609 landed from Miami, according to“Now they’re bringing the bags out, there is doo-doo on the bags,” an astonished McCallum said in the video.

“As soon as they come out, you see everybody just yelling, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God. ’ Like, what is going on? ” McCallum recalled to the news station.

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Billy Johnson, another passenger on the flight, said travelers were already getting angsty because of the lengthy delay before the feared “poop”-covered bags even came out.

“Everybody started saying, you know, ‘This is poop. This is poop. ’ I’m like, surely to God not, right? ” Johnson said to the local outlet.confirming to The Post that it was not human waste on the luggage — but in fact an edible, spreadable treat.

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Liquefied peanut butter had spilled from a passenger’s checked luggage during the flight onto others’ bags, the airline said.

“Unfortunately, a food item from a customer’s checked bag leaked during the flight, affecting several bags nearby,” American Airlines said in a statement, noting that the finding was confirmed after conducting an environmental inspection. “Even if somebody did pack peanut butter? How much peanut butter does somebody pack to cover that many bags? ” McCallum questioned.

Peeved passengers told the station they were left cleaning their dirtied luggage themselves with disinfectant wipes and tissues to get off the thick brown liquid. The airline further apologized to the frustrated flyers for the experience and said, “our team will work directly with the affected customers to make it right. ”