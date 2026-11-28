Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two American Airlines Boeing 737s clipped wings while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

American Airlines flight 638, bound for Dallas, was preparing to take off around 5 p.m. ET when the pilot reported the plane’s wing came in contact with American flight 2152, headed to Chicago, that was next in line, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by ATC.com.

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“Yes sir, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us,” the pilot told controllers. As a result, the control tower told a different plane arriving at the airport to abort its landing and other arriving airplanes were warned they could be delayed. No injuries were reported after the incident, the FAA told CNN in a statement.